FROM THE EDITOR: There is no second case of Covid-19

OUR intention at the South Burnett Times is to deliver you fast, accurate news.

On Sunday, March 29, a story was published on our website that said a second case of coronavirus had been confirmed in Kingaroy.

This was incorrect, and we deeply regret this error.

We have had one confirmed case of coronavirus in Kingaroy.

On March 13 a Woolworths spokesperson confirmed one of their Kingaroy employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, we were delighted to report the 53-year-old man had made a full recovery and was no longer required to self-isolate.

We are doing our very best to fact-check information as it comes across our desk, while also informing the community in a timely and efficient manner.

We understand there has never been a more important time for us to be seeking out reliable and trusted information.

On Sunday afternoon, Darling Downs Health confirmed new Covid-19 cases in the Western Downs town of Miles and Warwick, and they also listed the aforementioned case in Kingaroy.

This was not a second case, but the case of the Woolworths worker who has since made a full recovery.

My team is keenly aware of our unique and crucial job as journalists working for the South Burnett Times.

It is not a job we take for granted.

These are strange and uncertain times, and we are doing our best to deliver for you.