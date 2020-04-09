Menu
BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale
News

FUEL WATCH: Cheapest place to fill up in the Burnett

Marguerite Cuddihy
9th Apr 2020 5:00 AM

THIS Easter isn’t like any holiday in recent memory. There’s the obvious reasons, and then there’s the fuel prices.

This is usually about the time petrol prices begin to soar, because who doesn’t love a long weekend roadtrip? The longer the better, in fact.

Instead, we’re all fuelled up with nowehere to go, stuck at home to halt the potential spread of coronavirus.

Prices have fallen thanks to reduced demand, the coronavirus lockdown, and a trade war between oil-producing countries, but this could end soon, raising fuel prices again.

So for those of you who are still commuting to your jobs, or the essential outings have finally emptied your tank, we’ve got you covered for the cheapest places in the South Burnett to fill up on fuel.

Kingaroy United (Cnr River Rd & Youngman St) - E10: 113.9 / Diesel: 122.9

Freedom Fuels (48 Knight St) - E10: 115.9 / Diesel: 124.9

Caltex Kingaroy (91-93 Kingaroy St) - E10: 119.9 / Diesel: 124.9

BP Kingaroy (114-118 Kingaroy St) - E10: 117.9 / Diesel: 124.9

Woolworths Caltex (91 Youngman St) - E10: 115.9 / Diesel: 124.9

Coles Express (117 Youngman St) - E10: 117.9 / Diesel: 124.9

Liberty Kingaroy (125 Youngman St) - E10: 113.9 / Diesel: 122.9

United Kumbia: (61 Bell St) - E10: 117.9 / Diesel: 122.9

BP Wondai (3 Greenview Rd) - E10: 119.9 / Diesel: 122.9

United Wondai Ufill (4 East St) - Diesel: 129.9

Blackbutt Fuel & Tyres (67 Coulson St) - E10: 115.9 / Diesel: 126.9

Murgon Fuels (92 MacAlister St) - E10: 115.9 / Diesel: 116.9

Murgon BP Roadhouse (1647 Bunya Hwy) - E10: 119.9 / Diesel: 119.9

Collards Fuel Supplies (3 Rewald St) - E10: / Diesel: E10: 112.9 / Diesel: 116.9

(Prices are current as at April 9.)

South Burnett

