NRL legends Leo Dynevor, Craig Teevan and Sid Domic with St Joseph's students in Murgon. Picture: Tristan Evert
Rugby League

Full circle for NRL legend at South Burnett school

Tristan Evert
5th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
IT WAS 31 years ago when Leo Dynevor walked the halls of St Joseph’s in Murgon as school captain — today he returned to inspire those who walk in his footsteps.

After an illustrious rugby league career, Dynevor and fellow league legends Sid Domic and Craig Teevan, visited St Joseph’s to talk to the Year 5 and 6 students about respect and goal setting.

Dynevor said he had gone “full circle” by returning to St Joseph’s.

“It’s a wonderful occasion to come back and see the changes to the school,” he said.

“It’s important for the kids to have respect for their elders and themselves and establish themselves as good people.

“I tell the kids to strive for their dreams, surround themselves with good people and have the courage to make their own choices.”

TEAM TALK: Sid Domic taking time to talk about bullying and achieving goals. Picture: Tristan Evert
The NRL legends will also visit Cherbourg State School and conduct talks and coaching clinics.

St Joseph’s Year 5 teacher Cherie Clancy said it was good for the kids to be included on visits such as this one.

“It’s really important for things like this to happen at our school and it gives students the opportunity to learn from some rugby league legends,” she said.

“Having someone like Leo Dynevor who is a former student shows the kids that if you work hard you can achieve your goals.

“It’s exciting for the kids to have former NRL players at the school.”

Craig Teevan grew up in Oakey and spoke about how coming from a small town shouldn’t be a disadvantage.

“Not all rugby league players come from big cities,” Teevan said.

“Regardless of where you come from, your dreams are always achievable.

“It’s important for the kids to be good role models and show leadership in their schools and communities.”

The NRL legends are in town for the Legends of League rugby league carnival in Cherbourg this weekend.

LEAGUE LEGENDS: Leo Dynevor, Craig Teevan, Troy Byers and Sid Domic. Picture: Tristan Evert
South Burnett

