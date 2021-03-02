Full list: 36 Qld companies collapse in 28 days

Hospitality and tourism businesses continue to be the hardest hit due to the impact of COVID-19 with several closing their doors last month.

There were 36 Queensland firms that collapsed into liquidation and administration in February, up from 27 the previous month.

Revive Financial partner Jarvis Archer said his office had seen an increased number of insolvency appointments and inquiries in February with the impact of COVID-19 cited by most company directors as the cause of their financial troubles.

"Some businesses have remained closed since the early onset of COVID restrictions in March 2020," said Mr Archer.

"Others have reopened but have been unable to return to profit following a dramatic decline in ongoing revenue."

Hospitality businesses continued to suffer, with those in the CBD and inner-city suburbs of Brisbane being hit as large numbers of office workers remained at home.

All up, there were 32 Queensland companies put into liquidation and four companies appointed voluntary administrators, according to Australian Securities and Investments Commission data compiled by The Courier-Mail.

Liquidators or administrators were appointed to 36 Queensland companies in February.

Mr Archer was appointed liquidator last month of Sunshine Coast-based Akane, which had traded as Akane Teppanyaki and Whisky Bar.

Separately, Queensland-based MotoX, which operated Outback Adventure Treks in partnership with another company GoodBlokes Australia, ceased trading earlier this month after COVID-19 restricted travel across state borders.

"Tourism, particularly in North Queensland which relies heavily on international visitors, also continues to have an uncertain future," said Mr Archer.

"Other sectors such as construction, transport and retail appear to be doing relatively well."



The end of JobKeeper was expected to trigger a wave of insolvency appointments while the Australian Taxation Office was now taking steps to recover its debts.

"To date, the ATO has been willing to negotiate generous payment arrangements and interest-free periods," said Mr Archer.

"However, activity to collect outstanding debts has increased, focussing on companies owing large amounts that are not attempting to meet their obligations.

"The question is whether the ATO recommencing action, will also lead to banks and financiers also taking steps to deal with their overdue accounts."

There had been growing interest in the Federal Government's new small business restructuring process but given the potential impact of the process on credit ratings, business owners were approaching it cautiously.

