FULL LIST: 45 people appearing at Murgon Magistrates Court
Absalom, Dylan William
Andersson, Kristian Dane
Baker, Jason
Bridges, Richard Ian
Broome, Clinton David Rowe
Burnett, Beau Wade
Celledoni, Mark Louis
Chapman, Nathan
Cobbo, Whardin Rakyce James, Mr
Davidson, Jamal
Devine, Kenneth Lawrence
Dowling, Daniel Alfred Kenneth, Mr
Faulkner, Sonny Christopher, Mr
Fear, Alexander Lee
Fisher, Andrew Simon
Gayton, Alyson Imelda, Mrs
Georgetown, Floyd Rex Aubrey
Godwin, Jeffrey Alfred Charles, Mr
Hall, Teagan Murphie, Miss
Johnson, Christopher Andrew-Lloyd
Jurgensen, Dean
Langton, Caleb Dwayne
Langton, Jack Richard
Mason, Austin Leith
Mcmaster, Kelly June
Mickelo, Leanne Faye
Mountney-Smith, Josephine Elizabeth
Murray, Carmel Jacqueline Fay
Oberle, Kacee Maddison
Osborne, Brendan James, Mr
Priestley, Tara Linda Doris
Purcell, Jenai
Roderick, Robert Charles
Saltner, Harold Duane
Schafferius, Corbin Shane, Mr
Smeaton, Murray Dallas
Stafford, Francis Charles, Mr
Stafford, Patrick Robert John
Stolzenberg, Benjamin David, Mr
Sullivan, Rebecca Emily, Miss
Thorley, Geoffrey Carl
Watcho, Raylene Lee
Watcho, Steven Alfred
Watson, Vincent Jeremy
Wragge, Joseph Douglas George