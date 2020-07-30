1km traffic jam outside COVID-19 test centre

Traffic was queued up for 1km outside a pathology centre in Taringa in Brisbane's inner-west earlier today as people tried to get tested for COVID-19.

Four traffic police were reported to have been called in to help free up the congestion, which extended from the Sullivan & Nicolaides pathology clinic back to Brisbane Boys' College.

It comes as free Brisbane COVID-19 clinics say they have been inundated since news broke yesterday of three new coronavirus cases.

The Federal Government subsidises testing clinics in southeast Queensland at a range of locations including: Cornubia in Logan; Kenmore in Brisbane's inner west; Nundah on the northside; Prince Charles, Redcliffe and Royal Brisbane hospitals; Morayfield and Strathpine in Moreton.

Kenmore Clinics' Dani Bourke said they had been inundated with calls since yesterday, were fully booked today and already taking bookings for tomorrow.

"Under the rules we can only test people showing symptoms,'' Mrs Bourke said.

"We've been taking calls from lots of people wanting advice and have called in an extra doctor today given the need.

"We have four isolation rooms, but there needs to be space between bookings so we can clean them down. We still have capacity to take more at the moment.

"We might even consider opening on weekends as an option but expect things will change day by day.''

Associate Professor Evan Jones, the medical director of both the Morayfield and Shailer Park respiratory clinics, said they were tripling testing capacity from today after a massive jump in requests yesterday.

Dr Jones said they had made arrangements with pathology giant QML to process swabs and were also conducting telemedicine appointments at the Shailer Park Medical Centre, adjacent to the respiratory clinic, for asymptomatic patients.

"We've ramped up capacity as there has been huge demand in the community for testing,'' Dr Jones said.

"We're very appreciative of the public response. We need to be doing much more testing of the community to detect where the virus may or may not be.

"Today we will see 200 patients at Shailer Park and more than 200 at Morayfield.''

Dr Jones said Morayfield was already open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, but opening hours at Shailer Park could be expanded, particularly on the weekends.

It currently is open 8am-6pm, weekdays with some weekend bookings.

He said it was important as many people as possible booked online or via the Hotdocs phone app as their phone lines were overwhelmed.

Alternatively you can search for testing centre here.

*Patients must present with a valid request form

Originally published as Full list: 65 fever clinics where you can get tested