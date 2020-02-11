FULL LIST: Caution urged with several roads flooded

FLOODED: Parts of the region are currently flooded including Lees Bridge along Barkers Creek. (Photo: Marguerite Cuddihy)

DRIVERS are being urged to be cautious and keep an eye out for flooded roads after recent heavy rainfall.

This comes after an abandoned vehicle was stuck in flood waters near Nanango along the Burnett Highway this morning.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has reported several roads either closed or flooded in the South Burnett.

Flash flooding has been reported at Booie this morning affecting Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd.

This has led to the section of the Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd at Lees Bridge being closed.

Drivers are urged to find alternative routes around the Burnett Highway.

A section of the highway between Kings Bridge East Rd and the Reedy Creek Crossing is reportedly experiencing long-term flooding.

Drivers are urged to be cautious along Robin and Lee Rd at Sandy Ridges with the road being slippery and potentially flooded.

Mondure Crossing Rd at Booie, McNamara Rd at Barker Creek Flat and Darley Crossing Rd at Brooklands could also be flooded this morning.

Slippery roads and potentially flooded roads also include Clovely Lane at Redgate and Tipperary Rd, Moffatdale.

Parts of the Bunya Highway are also affected by the recent rain.

The Bunya Highway and Kingaroy Jandowae Rd between Cooranga and Jandowae have silt and med on the road.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

The road is damaged along the Bunya Highway at the Bunya Mountains.

The road has a loose surface between McClelland Creek Rd and Kingaroy Jandowae Rd.

Flooded roads in the South Burnett include:

Kingaroy Barkers Creek Rd at Lees Bridge, Booie

Burnett Highway between Kings Bridge East Rd and Reedy Creek Crossing, Sandy Ridges/ Wyalla

Robin and Lee Rd, Sandy Ridges

Mondure Crossing Rd, Booie

McNamara Rd, Barker Creek Flat

Darley Crossing Rd, Brooklands

Clovely Lane, Redgate

Tipperary Rd, Moffatdale

Bunya Highway and Kingaroy Jandowae Rd between Cooranga and Jandowae

Several council roads are open, but drivers are urged to drive carefully and avoid any flooded roads. These roads include:

Pound St, Kingaroy

Mondure Crossing Rd, Glan Devon

Steinhardts Rd, Moffatdale

For a full list of flooded and closed roads in the region click here.

Wet weather driving tips

Police minister Mark Ryan urged drivers to take extra care on the wet roads.

"Of course, if it's flooded forget it," he said.

"But the need for caution and restraint extends beyond that.

"We all have a responsibility to make good decisions on the road to keep other drivers and ourselves safe."

-Keep a safe speed to avoid skidding and aquaplaning

-Do not drive onto roads covered with water, even partially covered roads

-Keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you

-Avoid sudden breaking, accelerating or turning to reduce your chances of skidding

-Use your air conditioner to keep your windscreen clear of condensation