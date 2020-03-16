Menu
CLOSE RACE: The many faces of South Burnett residents who have entered the council election later this month. Photo: Contributed
Council News

FULL LIST: Do you know who is running in your division?

Laura Blackmore
16th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
AHEAD OF the local government election on March 28, the list of mayoral and councillor candidates has been finalised.

Heading into the election, there are four people who have put their hand up to run for mayor, two current councillors will be unopposed and another eight residents will contest it out in the other four divisions.

Here’s the full list of candidates running in the South Burnett Regional Council election:

MAYOR CANDIDACY

Current mayor Keith Campbell, Abigail Andersson, Brett Otto and Toni Ralph are the four mayoral candidates for the local government election in 2020.

DIVISION 1

Current councillor Roz Frohloff will head into the election unopposed to claim her seat at council.

DIVISION 2

Current councillor Gavin ‘Spud’ Jones was the only resident to nominate himself for Division 2, so he will also head into the election unopposed.

DIVISION 3

Councillor Danita Potter and Rhonda Trivett will go up against each other for Division 3.

DIVISION 4

Current councillor Terry Fleischfresser and Kirstie Schumacher will be opponents to win the seat of Division 4 on council.

DIVISION 5

Current Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff and Colleen Bird will go head to head to secure a spot on council.

DIVISION 6

Current councillor Ros Heit and Scott ‘Hook’ Henschen have both nominated to run for Division 6 in the upcoming election.

South Burnett

