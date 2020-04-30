Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m

THE Federal Government will turbocharge the manufacturing industry's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, with nearly $50 million going to 220 projects across the country.

In Queensland, 543 jobs are expected to be created from 40 projects worth a combined $33.7 million, under an $8.4 million injection from the Government's Manufacturing Modernisation Fund.

Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews will today announce the Government will tip in $48.3 million from the fund to boost projects worth a combined $215 million nationally.

Ms Andrews said the projects were expected to create more than 2600 jobs.

"We established the MMF before the coronavirus pandemic to help small and medium-sized manufacturers invest in capital equipment and new technologies to transform and upgrade their manufacturing operations," she said.

"Now, as we face the coronavirus pandemic and look to come out the other side stronger, this investment will be more critical than ever.

"I am determined to further strengthen Australian manufacturing and the current pandemic gives us the opportunity as a nation to reassess and commit to the values of Australian-made goods."

Ms Andrews said the coronavirus had highlighted opportunities for Queensland manufacturers as demand for locally made products increased.

"This injection of funding will ensure many of our companies are primed to stimulate the Queensland economy as we come out the other side of this pandemic," she said.

Queensland company 3Done, which uses 3D printing to improve the accuracy of medical devices, will get $100,000 to build 15 new printers, creating six jobs.

Boss Michael Larkins said the company, which switched its 3D printers to create personal protective equipment for hospitals during the pandemic, would be better placed to meet surging local and international demand when new printers came online.

Other Queensland projects included transforming Oxworks Trading, south of Brisbane, into an advanced manufacturer, with $305,000 in funding expected to help create 165 jobs, and automating the production at Sunshine Coast bakery Country Chef, with its $562,000 grant creating 30 jobs.

Originally published as Full list: Jobs boom as Qld shares in $50m