FULL LIST: North Burnett 2021 Australia Day Award recipients

In six action packed awards ceremonies across the region, some of the North Burnett’s most inspiring individuals and organisations were celebrated for their incredible contributions to the Gayndah, Monto, Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Biggenden and Mt Perry townships.

“We all are aware of the challenges 2020 threw at us all, with events cancelled, sports not happening and lots of families and businesses having to adjust to multiple changes,” Mayor Rachel Chambers said.

“Yet, the nominations that we received proved that 2020 has served to only reinforce our resilience and allowed our compassion, care and community to shine.

“Today we celebrated some of the North Burnett’s most outstanding citizens and community groups. We recognised the extraordinary talent and acknowledged the valued contribution people have made to inspire and enrich the lives of others.

“These awards showcase the contributions of our region’s many unsung heroes and it gives me great pleasure to announce the following 2021 Australia Day Award winners.”

Here are all the 2021 North Burnett Australia Day Award Recipients:

2021 Gayndah Australia Day Award Recipients



Gayndah Citizen of the Year and North Burnett Regional Citizen of the Year: John Zahl

Gayndah Young Citizen of the Year and North Burnett Regional Young Citizen of the Year: Georgia Laidler

Gayndah Volunteer of the Year: Russell Kemp

Gayndah Community Event of the Year: Gayndah Jockey Club – October 2020 Race Meet

Gayndah Senior Sports Award: Leroy Brown

Gayndah Junior Sports Award: Abbey Wilkinson

Gayndah Senior Cultural Award: Rachel Koster

Gayndah Junior Cultural Award: Lauren Trott

2021 Biggenden Australia Day Award Recipients



Biggenden Citizen of the Year: Moira Thompson

Biggenden Young Citizen of the Year: Timothy Geissler

Biggenden Volunteer of the Year: Bevan Wade

Biggenden Community Event of the Year: Biggenden Historical Society – Wall of Fame and Pioneer Walk Grand Opening

Biggenden Sports Administrator Award: Gail Ahlstrom

Biggenden Senior Sports Award: Benjamin Buczma

Biggenden Junior Sports Award: Sam Sipple

Biggenden Senior Cultural Award: Karen Edwards and Joanne Trigger

2021 Mundubbera Australia Day Award Recipients

Mundubbera Citizen of the Year: Faye Whelan

Mundubbera Young Citizen of the Year: Lily Carlyon

Mundubbera Volunteer of the Year and North Burnett Regional Volunteer of the Year: Judith Butler

Mundubbera Community Event of the Year: Central Burnett Landcare – Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop

Mundubbera Sports Administrator Award: Lisa Whelan

Mundubbera Senior Sports Award: Marge Linsket

Mundubbera Junior Sports Awards: Chelsey Larner

Mundubbera Senior Cultural Award: Sue Lederhose

Mundubbera Junior Cultural Award: Matilda Weier

2021 Eidsvold Australia Day Award Recipients



Eidsvold Citizen of the Year: John and Jan Mossman

Eidsvold Volunteer of the Year: Lucy Hedger

Eidsvold Community Event of the Year: Eidsvold Kindergarten – Carwash and Dog Hydrobath Fundraiser

Eidsvold Junior Sports Award: Tameesha Pope

Eidsvold Senior Cultural Award: Marshall Langston

Eidsvold Junior Cultural Award: Bush Kids Association

2021 Mt Perry Australia Day Award Recipients

Mt Perry Citizen of the Year: Nigel French

Mt Perry Junior Citizen of the Year: Casey Cleary

Mt Perry Volunteer of the Year: David Rofe

Mt Perry Volunteer of the Year: Karen Betts

Mt Perry Community Event of the Year: Mt Perry Car and Bike Club – Mt Perry Car and Bike Show

Mt Perry Sports Administrator Award: Irene Duda

Mt Perry Senior Sport Award: Graham Cowen

Mt Perry Junior Sports Award: Zara Allen

Senior Cultural Award: Patricia Klaassen

2021 Monto Australia Day Award Recipients



Monto Citizen of the Year: Robert and Colleen Kerr

Monto Young Citizen of the Year: Emma Low

Monto Volunteer of the Year: Ron Mientjes

Monto Community Event of the Year: Monto Magic Tourism Action Group and The Rex – 10 Towns Makeover

Monto Sports Administrator Award: Georgina Kelly, Scott Brady and Adam Wells

Monto Senior Sports Award: Monto Netball Association

Monto Junior Sports Award and North Burnett Regional Sports Award: Lizzie Younger

Monto Senior Cultural Award and North Burnett Regional Cultural Award: Monto Magic Tourism Action Group

Monto Junior Cultural Award: Oliver Pailthorpe