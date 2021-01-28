FULL LIST: North Burnett 2021 Australia Day Award recipients
In six action packed awards ceremonies across the region, some of the North Burnett’s most inspiring individuals and organisations were celebrated for their incredible contributions to the Gayndah, Monto, Mundubbera, Eidsvold, Biggenden and Mt Perry townships.
“We all are aware of the challenges 2020 threw at us all, with events cancelled, sports not happening and lots of families and businesses having to adjust to multiple changes,” Mayor Rachel Chambers said.
“Yet, the nominations that we received proved that 2020 has served to only reinforce our resilience and allowed our compassion, care and community to shine.
“Today we celebrated some of the North Burnett’s most outstanding citizens and community groups. We recognised the extraordinary talent and acknowledged the valued contribution people have made to inspire and enrich the lives of others.
“These awards showcase the contributions of our region’s many unsung heroes and it gives me great pleasure to announce the following 2021 Australia Day Award winners.”
Here are all the 2021 North Burnett Australia Day Award Recipients:
2021 Gayndah Australia Day Award Recipients
Gayndah Citizen of the Year and North Burnett Regional Citizen of the Year: John Zahl
Gayndah Young Citizen of the Year and North Burnett Regional Young Citizen of the Year: Georgia Laidler
Gayndah Volunteer of the Year: Russell Kemp
Gayndah Community Event of the Year: Gayndah Jockey Club – October 2020 Race Meet
Gayndah Senior Sports Award: Leroy Brown
Gayndah Junior Sports Award: Abbey Wilkinson
Gayndah Senior Cultural Award: Rachel Koster
Gayndah Junior Cultural Award: Lauren Trott
2021 Biggenden Australia Day Award Recipients
Biggenden Citizen of the Year: Moira Thompson
Biggenden Young Citizen of the Year: Timothy Geissler
Biggenden Volunteer of the Year: Bevan Wade
Biggenden Community Event of the Year: Biggenden Historical Society – Wall of Fame and Pioneer Walk Grand Opening
Biggenden Sports Administrator Award: Gail Ahlstrom
Biggenden Senior Sports Award: Benjamin Buczma
Biggenden Junior Sports Award: Sam Sipple
Biggenden Senior Cultural Award: Karen Edwards and Joanne Trigger
2021 Mundubbera Australia Day Award Recipients
Mundubbera Citizen of the Year: Faye Whelan
Mundubbera Young Citizen of the Year: Lily Carlyon
Mundubbera Volunteer of the Year and North Burnett Regional Volunteer of the Year: Judith Butler
Mundubbera Community Event of the Year: Central Burnett Landcare – Burnett Christmas Pop Up Shop
Mundubbera Sports Administrator Award: Lisa Whelan
Mundubbera Senior Sports Award: Marge Linsket
Mundubbera Junior Sports Awards: Chelsey Larner
Mundubbera Senior Cultural Award: Sue Lederhose
Mundubbera Junior Cultural Award: Matilda Weier
2021 Eidsvold Australia Day Award Recipients
Eidsvold Citizen of the Year: John and Jan Mossman
Eidsvold Volunteer of the Year: Lucy Hedger
Eidsvold Community Event of the Year: Eidsvold Kindergarten – Carwash and Dog Hydrobath Fundraiser
Eidsvold Junior Sports Award: Tameesha Pope
Eidsvold Senior Cultural Award: Marshall Langston
Eidsvold Junior Cultural Award: Bush Kids Association
2021 Mt Perry Australia Day Award Recipients
Mt Perry Citizen of the Year: Nigel French
Mt Perry Junior Citizen of the Year: Casey Cleary
Mt Perry Volunteer of the Year: David Rofe
Mt Perry Volunteer of the Year: Karen Betts
Mt Perry Community Event of the Year: Mt Perry Car and Bike Club – Mt Perry Car and Bike Show
Mt Perry Sports Administrator Award: Irene Duda
Mt Perry Senior Sport Award: Graham Cowen
Mt Perry Junior Sports Award: Zara Allen
Senior Cultural Award: Patricia Klaassen
2021 Monto Australia Day Award Recipients
Monto Citizen of the Year: Robert and Colleen Kerr
Monto Young Citizen of the Year: Emma Low
Monto Volunteer of the Year: Ron Mientjes
Monto Community Event of the Year: Monto Magic Tourism Action Group and The Rex – 10 Towns Makeover
Monto Sports Administrator Award: Georgina Kelly, Scott Brady and Adam Wells
Monto Senior Sports Award: Monto Netball Association
Monto Junior Sports Award and North Burnett Regional Sports Award: Lizzie Younger
Monto Senior Cultural Award and North Burnett Regional Cultural Award: Monto Magic Tourism Action Group
Monto Junior Cultural Award: Oliver Pailthorpe