Full list of BAFTAs nominees

Margot Robbie has a double nomination in the Supporting Actress category, for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

We've got one final glitzy awards show before the Oscars, with the BAFTAs taking place in London on Sunday (Monday in Australia).

The 73rd British Academy Film Awards will honour the best in film over the last year ahead of the coveted Academy Awards on February 10, which will air live on Foxtel Now.

Flying the flag for Australia, Margot Robbie has an impressive double nomination in the Supporting Actress category for her work on Bombshell and Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood.

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood.

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) and Renée Zellweger (Judy) have taken out every gong in award season so far, and both are up again for Leading Actor and Leading Actress.

Renée Zellweger accepts the Best Actress award for Judy at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards. Picture: AP/Chris Pizzello

It's anyone's guess as to who will win the big prize, Best Film, with 1917 taking it out at the Golden Globes, Once Upon a Time … In Hollwood being the Critics Choice and Parasite winning at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here is the full list of nominations.

BEST FILM

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Parasite

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama, Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

ANIMATED FILM

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

DIRECTOR

1917, Sam Mendes

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon Ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

LEADING ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

CASTING

Joker, Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Javier Braier, Barbara Giordani, Nina Gold, Francesco Vedovati, Gabriel Villegas

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans '66, Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Le Mans '66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

J ojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy, Jany Temime

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

MAKE UP & HAIR

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis

Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, Barrie Gower, Tapio Salmi

SOUND

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans '66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame, Matt Aitken, Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer

In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher

The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Micheal Ward