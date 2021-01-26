Full list of Queensland’s Australia Day honours recipients

Dozens of Queenslanders have earned awards in the Australia Day honours list, in recognition of their tireless work in the community.

Queensland's finest have been recognised in the Australia Day Honours list, including legendary cricketer Greg Chappell and veteran entertainer Lorrae Desmond, among other sports people, essential workers, academics, entertainers and more.

There were 84 people who received an Officer of the order of Australia (AO), Member of the Order of Australia (AM) or the Order of Australia Medal (OAM).

Former Australian Cricketer and captain Greg Chappell is receiving the Officer of the order of Australia (AO) in this year’s Australia Day Honours. Picture: David Clark

According to the Office of the Governor-General, people are appointed as an AO for "distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or to humanity at large".

People are given an AM for "service in a particular locality or field of activity or to a particular group," and an OAM for "service worthy of particular recognition."

Six of the 84 Queenslanders were made AOs, 20 were AMs and 58 people were given OAMs.

The AO list includes Cricket legend Greg Chappell for his service to the game, academics like Professor Helene Marsh, who was awarded an AO for her service to biological and marine animals and Emeritus Professor Kay Saunders for her service to teaching.

Professor Helene Marsh in Townsville. Picture: Andrew Rankin

The AM list includes Lorrae Desmond who was awarded for her significant service to the performing arts as an actor, entertainer and singer.

Then there are people like Osman Rane who was awarded an OAM for his service in the Islamic community in Queensland and Mr Colin Bailie, given an OAM for his service to indigenous Health and Education.

