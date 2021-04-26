FULL LIST: South Burnett community groups get funding boost
South Burnett Regional Council has announced the successful applicants for its Community Grants Program, with more than $60,000 in funding distributed.
This program encompasses the grants, donations, sponsorship and other assistance the council makes to community organisations delivering local programs, activities and events.
Round 2 of the program received 43 applicants requesting a total of $99,214.71 worth of assistance.
The assessment panel considered each application on merit which resulted in approval for $61,337.00 to be
distributed through Round 2.
Cr Danita Potter, Portfolio Councillor for Community said the calibre of applications has been outstanding.
“Thank you to all applicants for taking the time to apply and the good work you do for our South Burnett community. I send my congratulations particularly to the successful applicants and we look forward to seeing the outcomes achieved through the Community Grants Program 2021,” Cr Potter said.
The successful applicants for Round 2 of the Community Grants Program 2021 are:
Community Hall Public Liability Insurance Grant
- Durong Community Hall
- Queensland Dairy Heritage Museum
- Kumbia & District Memorial School of the Arts
Community Events Sponsorship
- South Burnett Endurance Riders – Endurance Ride
- Murgon Junior Rugby League – Domestic Violence Round
- South Burnett Mountain Bike Club – State Titles
- Relay for Life Organising Committee – South Burnett Relay for Life
- Bloomin Beautiful Blackbutt – Bloomin Beautiful Blackbutt Festival
- South Burnett Reserve Forces Day Committee – South Burnett Reserve Forces Day 2021
Healthy Communities Sponsorship
- South Burnett Western Performance Club – Come & Try / Open Days
Project-Program One-Off Sponsorship
- National Council of Women Queensland – South Burnett Regional Council Bursary
- Lions Club of Nanango – Supply hospital beds through community health
- Agricultural Shows of the South Burnett – 2021 Sub Chamber Finals showgirl, rural ambassador, and
- dark rich fruitcake
- Murgon Men’s Shed – Building maintenance & security
- The South Burnett Pantry – Advertising letters and reckon fees
- Wooroolin Hall Committee – Repair of Wooroolin Memorial Hall ceiling
- Eva’s Place – Eva’s Place Kingaroy Establishment Project
- Bunya Mountains Community Association – Equipment
- Proston QLD – Proston Park Run
- Mondure District Rural Fire Brigade – Purchase and install of rainwater tank
- Kingaroy & District Vintage Machinery Club Inc – Old Hospital Canteen Building
- Proston Scout Group – New airconditioning and stove for scout den/hall
- Taabinga State School P&C – Secure storage for outdoor equipment
- St John’s Lutheran Kindergarten – Artist in Residence Program
- Wondai Country Club – Security camera system
- Nanango Men’s Shed – Computer renewal
- Barambah Beekeepers – Website development
School Awards Sponsorship
- St Mary‘s Catholic College – School awards
Regional Arts Development Fund
- Kirstie Barganquast – Silversmithing workshop
- Robyn Dower – Arts of Top 2021 Regional Arts Forum
- Kingaroy Regional Art Gallery – Celebrating the Art of Craft 2021
- Nanango Theatre Company – Stand Up Comedy Workshop
Council’s next round of funding will open on Sunday 1 August 2021.
