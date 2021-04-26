FULL LIST: South Burnett community groups get funding boost

CASH SPLASH: South Burnett community groups are set be benefit from more than $60,000 in grant funding.

South Burnett Regional Council has announced the successful applicants for its Community Grants Program, with more than $60,000 in funding distributed.

This program encompasses the grants, donations, sponsorship and other assistance the council makes to community organisations delivering local programs, activities and events.

Round 2 of the program received 43 applicants requesting a total of $99,214.71 worth of assistance.

The assessment panel considered each application on merit which resulted in approval for $61,337.00 to be

distributed through Round 2.

Cr Danita Potter, Portfolio Councillor for Community said the calibre of applications has been outstanding.

“Thank you to all applicants for taking the time to apply and the good work you do for our South Burnett community. I send my congratulations particularly to the successful applicants and we look forward to seeing the outcomes achieved through the Community Grants Program 2021,” Cr Potter said.

The successful applicants for Round 2 of the Community Grants Program 2021 are:

Community Hall Public Liability Insurance Grant

Durong Community Hall

Queensland Dairy Heritage Museum

Kumbia & District Memorial School of the Arts

Community Events Sponsorship

South Burnett Endurance Riders – Endurance Ride

Murgon Junior Rugby League – Domestic Violence Round

South Burnett Mountain Bike Club – State Titles

Relay for Life Organising Committee – South Burnett Relay for Life

Bloomin Beautiful Blackbutt – Bloomin Beautiful Blackbutt Festival

South Burnett Reserve Forces Day Committee – South Burnett Reserve Forces Day 2021

Healthy Communities Sponsorship

South Burnett Western Performance Club – Come & Try / Open Days

Project-Program One-Off Sponsorship

National Council of Women Queensland – South Burnett Regional Council Bursary

Lions Club of Nanango – Supply hospital beds through community health

Agricultural Shows of the South Burnett – 2021 Sub Chamber Finals showgirl, rural ambassador, and

dark rich fruitcake

Murgon Men’s Shed – Building maintenance & security

The South Burnett Pantry – Advertising letters and reckon fees

Wooroolin Hall Committee – Repair of Wooroolin Memorial Hall ceiling

Eva’s Place – Eva’s Place Kingaroy Establishment Project

Bunya Mountains Community Association – Equipment

Proston QLD – Proston Park Run

Mondure District Rural Fire Brigade – Purchase and install of rainwater tank

Kingaroy & District Vintage Machinery Club Inc – Old Hospital Canteen Building

Proston Scout Group – New airconditioning and stove for scout den/hall

Taabinga State School P&C – Secure storage for outdoor equipment

St John’s Lutheran Kindergarten – Artist in Residence Program

Wondai Country Club – Security camera system

Nanango Men’s Shed – Computer renewal

Barambah Beekeepers – Website development

School Awards Sponsorship

St Mary‘s Catholic College – School awards

Regional Arts Development Fund

Kirstie Barganquast – Silversmithing workshop

Robyn Dower – Arts of Top 2021 Regional Arts Forum

Kingaroy Regional Art Gallery – Celebrating the Art of Craft 2021

Nanango Theatre Company – Stand Up Comedy Workshop

Council’s next round of funding will open on Sunday 1 August 2021.

Originally published as FULL LIST: South Burnett community groups get funding boost