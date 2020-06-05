FULL LIST: South Burnett pubs to reopen their doors

BEER O’CLOCK: South Burnett Times staff enjoying a beer at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions continue to ease, pubs across the region are opening their doors and welcoming back patrons.

Pubs will have to adhere to new coronavirus guidelines, such as signing in as well as table service.

Here is a full list of when pubs in the South Burnett are going to reopen for patrons.

Kingaroy

Commercial Hotel – Friday, June 5

Club Hotel – TBC

Kingaroy Hotel – Opened two weeks ago

Carrollee Hotel – Friday, June 5

Nanango

The Fitzroy Hotel – Thursday, 11 June

The Palace Hotel – Under renovation (Open for takeaways)

Wondai

Hotel Cecil – Thursday, June 4

Warana Hotel – Opened two weeks ago

Wondai Hotel and Cellar – Closed for the winter

Murgon

The Royal Hotel – TBC

The Australian Hotel – Friday, June 12

Wooroolin

The Grand Hotel – Thursday, June 11

Blackbutt

Hotel Radnor – TBC

This list will be updated as more pubs confirm open dates.

