Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEER O’CLOCK: South Burnett Times staff enjoying a beer at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
BEER O’CLOCK: South Burnett Times staff enjoying a beer at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Food & Entertainment

FULL LIST: South Burnett pubs to reopen their doors

Tristan Evert
5th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions continue to ease, pubs across the region are opening their doors and welcoming back patrons.

Pubs will have to adhere to new coronavirus guidelines, such as signing in as well as table service.

Here is a full list of when pubs in the South Burnett are going to reopen for patrons.

Kingaroy

Commercial Hotel – Friday, June 5

Club Hotel – TBC

Kingaroy Hotel – Opened two weeks ago

Carrollee Hotel – Friday, June 5

Nanango

The Fitzroy Hotel – Thursday, 11 June

The Palace Hotel – Under renovation (Open for takeaways)

Wondai

Hotel Cecil – Thursday, June 4

Warana Hotel – Opened two weeks ago

Wondai Hotel and Cellar – Closed for the winter

Murgon

The Royal Hotel – TBC

The Australian Hotel – Friday, June 12

Wooroolin

The Grand Hotel – Thursday, June 11

Blackbutt

Hotel Radnor – TBC

This list will be updated as more pubs confirm open dates.

READ MORE:

RSL patrons prepare to roll out for a hot meal again

‘Business looking up’: First pub to open for dine in

Pizza deal to kick start food industry reopenings

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        News News Corp’s decision to close down the print edition of so many papers has upset many in our community – and we understand that.

        Third time’s a charm for major Burnett CBD upgrade

        premium_icon Third time’s a charm for major Burnett CBD upgrade

        News Millions in funding to assist council’s plan to transform CBD.

        UPDATE: Hospital development well underway

        premium_icon UPDATE: Hospital development well underway

        News $73 million redevelopment has been unaffected by the global pandemic and there has...

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Why children must be removed from toxic homes