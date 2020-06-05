FULL LIST: South Burnett pubs to reopen their doors
AS CORONAVIRUS restrictions continue to ease, pubs across the region are opening their doors and welcoming back patrons.
Pubs will have to adhere to new coronavirus guidelines, such as signing in as well as table service.
Here is a full list of when pubs in the South Burnett are going to reopen for patrons.
Kingaroy
Commercial Hotel – Friday, June 5
Club Hotel – TBC
Kingaroy Hotel – Opened two weeks ago
Carrollee Hotel – Friday, June 5
Nanango
The Fitzroy Hotel – Thursday, 11 June
The Palace Hotel – Under renovation (Open for takeaways)
Wondai
Hotel Cecil – Thursday, June 4
Warana Hotel – Opened two weeks ago
Wondai Hotel and Cellar – Closed for the winter
Murgon
The Royal Hotel – TBC
The Australian Hotel – Friday, June 12
Wooroolin
The Grand Hotel – Thursday, June 11
Blackbutt
Hotel Radnor – TBC
This list will be updated as more pubs confirm open dates.
