FULL LIST: The 49 people due to face Murgon Court today
MURGON Magistrates Court is set for a hefty day of cases with 395 charges due to appear before the court including over 150 charges against Sandra May Castle and Mr James Gregory Nolan, two individuals who allegedly supplied over $125,000 worth of dangerous drugs to the South Burnett.
Here is a full list of all 49 people due to face Murgon Magistrates Court today:
1. Eric Allan Anderson
2. Mr Ryan Anthony Bath
3. Ms Colleen Grace Bird
4. Bligh, Jermaine Anthony
5. Allan Bond
6. Allan James Bond
7. Stirling James Bond
8. Mr Dean Mervyn Bradley,
9. Bridges, Richard Ian
10. Beau Wade Burnett
11. Mr Todd Wade Burnett
12. Mr Zane Rodney Anthony Burnett
13. Rachel Anne Casey
14. Sandra May Castle
15. Nathanial Jeffrey Cobbo
16. Emily Maud Davidson
17. Ms Sylvia Joanne Maud Davidson
18. Tamara Yvonne Davidson
19. Michael James Fisher
20. Michael Alexander Fulton
21. Jakeel Cody Arnold Paul Gadd
22. William Norman Gorham
23. Wayne Robert Green
24. Mark Anthony Hayden
25. Mr Graham Tony James
26. Charles Joseph Lammonde
27. Mr Daniel Jeremiah Malone
28. Jamie William Matthews
29. Grant George Meiers
30. John Peter Morton
31. Richard Vincent Murray
32. Mr James Gregory Nolan
33. William Fitimaleula Perese
34. Clarrissa Moniquie Stephanie Priestley
35. Mr Malcolm Edgar Richardson
36. Miss Twyla Tamika Robbins
37. Nicole Diane Rushton
38. Courtney Vincent Sandow
39. Karen Laverne Sandow
40. Seckold, Samuel Anthony
41. Miss Tabitha Lavener Elive Simpson
42. Mr Keith Buchanan Stevenson
43. Sha-Shana Margaret Stimpson
44. Mr Adam Lindsay Thomas
45. Mr Dwayne Phillip Van Oostveen
46. Adam Leo Warner
47. Mr Jai Kenneth Watson
48. Mr Nathan James Watt
49. Steven Graham Wigg