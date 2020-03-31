FULL LIST: The 49 people due to face Murgon Court today

NAMED: Sandra May Castle, a 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt is due to appear in Murgon Magistres Court today charged with over 60 offences including the trafficking of dangerous drugs, namely ice amphetamines across the South Burnett.

MURGON Magistrates Court is set for a hefty day of cases with 395 charges due to appear before the court including over 150 charges against Sandra May Castle and Mr James Gregory Nolan, two individuals who allegedly supplied over $125,000 worth of dangerous drugs to the South Burnett.

Here is a full list of all 49 people due to face Murgon Magistrates Court today:



1. Eric Allan Anderson

2. Mr Ryan Anthony Bath

3. Ms Colleen Grace Bird

4. Bligh, Jermaine Anthony

5. Allan Bond

6. Allan James Bond

7. Stirling James Bond

8. Mr Dean Mervyn Bradley,

9. Bridges, Richard Ian

10. Beau Wade Burnett

11. Mr Todd Wade Burnett

12. Mr Zane Rodney Anthony Burnett

13. Rachel Anne Casey

14. Sandra May Castle

15. Nathanial Jeffrey Cobbo

16. Emily Maud Davidson

17. Ms Sylvia Joanne Maud Davidson

18. Tamara Yvonne Davidson

19. Michael James Fisher

20. Michael Alexander Fulton

21. Jakeel Cody Arnold Paul Gadd

22. William Norman Gorham

23. Wayne Robert Green

24. Mark Anthony Hayden

25. Mr Graham Tony James

26. Charles Joseph Lammonde

27. Mr Daniel Jeremiah Malone

28. Jamie William Matthews

29. Grant George Meiers

30. John Peter Morton

31. Richard Vincent Murray

32. Mr James Gregory Nolan

33. William Fitimaleula Perese

34. Clarrissa Moniquie Stephanie Priestley

35. Mr Malcolm Edgar Richardson

36. Miss Twyla Tamika Robbins

37. Nicole Diane Rushton

38. Courtney Vincent Sandow

39. Karen Laverne Sandow

40. Seckold, Samuel Anthony

41. Miss Tabitha Lavener Elive Simpson

42. Mr Keith Buchanan Stevenson

43. Sha-Shana Margaret Stimpson

44. Mr Adam Lindsay Thomas

45. Mr Dwayne Phillip Van Oostveen

46. Adam Leo Warner

47. Mr Jai Kenneth Watson

48. Mr Nathan James Watt

49. Steven Graham Wigg