Health

FULL LIST: Venues visited by confirmed COVID-19 cases

by Jessica Marszalek
29th Jul 2020 5:21 PM

 

Queensland Health has released a full list of the places that a confirmed COVID case visited over an eight-day period.

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. 


Any individuals who were present at the below locations at the relevant times are asked to immediately self-quarantine and contact 13 HEALTH.

More information will be provided via a public health alert as soon as it is available.

Parklands Christian College, Park Ridge - 22 July 2020 9.30am-6pm

Parklands Christian College, Park Ridge - 23 July 2020 9.30am-6pm

Madtongsan IV Restaurant, Sunnybank - 23 July 2020 7-9pm

Heeretea -Bubble Tea, Sunnybank - 23 July 2020 9.25pm

Primary Medical and Dental Practice, Browns Plains - 24 July 2020 3.30-3.50pm

Thai Peak Restaurant, Springfield - 26 July 2020 6.30-9pm

Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar, Southbank - 27 July 2020 All

P'Nut Street Noodles, Southbank - 27 July 2020 All

African Grocery Shop, Woodridge (Station Rd) - 28 July 2020 All

Primary Medical and Dental Practice, Browns Plains - 28 July 2020 12.25-12.30pm

Chatime Grand Plaza, Browns Plains - 28 July 2020 All

YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care, Springwood, July 23-24, All

Queensland Health has also released a list of fever clinics:

- Orion Springfield Central Shopping Centre western car park (pop up clinic), 9am-4pm, Thursday 30 July-Sunday 2 August

- Parklands Fever Clinic (school community testing), Closes 7pm tonight, Opens 9am tomorrow (Thursday)

- QEII Hospital Fever Clinic, 8am-8pm, Wednesday 29 July-Friday 31 July

- Logan Hospital Fever Clinic, 8am-9pm, Wednesday 29 July-Thursday 30 July

