Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The North Queensland Cowboys have addressed the airport sex scandal which has rocked the club this morning.
The North Queensland Cowboys have addressed the airport sex scandal which has rocked the club this morning.
Rugby League

Rugby team makes statement on sex scandal

by SAM FLANAGAN
31st Oct 2020 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The North Queensland Cowboys have addressed the airport sex scandal which has rocked the club this morning.

News broke that a player at the club in 2018 had a sexual encounter with a female staff member in a Qantas Lounge toilet when the Cowboys were travelling back to Townsville via Brisbane.

The club released a statement just after 10.30am this morning in regards to the story.

"The North Queensland Cowboys are aware of a series of allegations published by the Sydney Morning Herald today," the statement said.

"The club is providing its full support to the parties involved as their wellbeing is of utmost importance.

"As the NRL is currently investigating the allegations, it is not appropriate for the club or its connected parties to make any further comment."

Originally published as 'Full support': Cowboys make statement on sex scandal

north queensland cowboys rugby league sex scandal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: Nanango candidates outline their economic vision

        Premium Content ELECTION: Nanango candidates outline their economic vision

        Politics This election, the economy has been one of the biggest issues in the minds of voters – here what the candidates running for the seat of Nanango have to say on their...

        Nanango candidates present their plans to tackle crime

        Premium Content Nanango candidates present their plans to tackle crime

        Politics This election, crime has been one of the biggest issues in the minds of voters –...

        ELECTION: Nanango candidates views on euthanasia laws

        Premium Content ELECTION: Nanango candidates views on euthanasia laws

        Politics A TOUGH topic in the lead up to the state election, the Times reached out to the...

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Politics Map shows where you can get your election democracy sausage