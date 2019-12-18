Fun activities on offer these holidays

CHECK IT OUT: At the South Burnett PCYC you can experience gymnastics and much more over the school holidays. Photo: Aiden Burgess

CHECK IT OUT: At the South Burnett PCYC you can experience gymnastics and much more over the school holidays. Photo: Aiden Burgess

IF YOU are looking for ­activities to keep your children busy during the school holidays, then the South Burnett PCYC has you covered.

PCYC South Burnett branch manager Sgt Rene Bond said there would be many different activities taking place to cater for all kinds of interests.

These activities include tiny tots gymnastics at $5 per child, gym fun gymnastics at $5 per child, parkour gymnastics at $5 per child, and free indoor sports play.

“Most of these activities are available every day, except for the two weeks that we’ll be closed over Christmas and New Year’s,” she said.

While there are a lot of constant activities, Sgt Bond said there were some dates you might want to remember.

“We have a free gymnastics open day on Monday, January 20, where there’ll be all sorts of gymnastics all day,” she said.

At this event, Sgt Bond said children could give gymnastics a try and see if they were interested in a membership for 2020.

Sgt Bond said they also had a three-day mixed martial arts workshop lined up that would take place from Monday to Wednesday, January 13-15.

“At the end of the Wednesday, there will be a competition for the children to have fun and participate in,” she said.

If you’re interested in the official schedules of the PCYC holiday activities, see the South Burnett PCYC Facebook page or phone the centre on 4168 1889.