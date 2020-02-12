Menu
FUNDING HELP: St Mary's Catholic College Prep teacher Mrs McCarthy with some of her Prep class. Independent and Catholic schools in Maranoa will take a share of Federal Government drought support funds. Picture: Madeline Grace
News

Funding for local Catholic schools announced

Madeline Grace
12th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
INDEPENDENT and Catholic schools in Maranoa will receive a share of more than $4.6 million in Federal Government drought support funds for improvements to support local students and their families.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud announced the funding and said that in times of drought, it was essential we ensured students coming from drought-affected regions continued to learn.

“We all know drought takes a huge toll on businesses and families. We need to make sure our youth don’t face interruptions in their learning.

“Supporting local schools means they will be there for the future and families continue to have access to quality education.

“Our government is providing $20 million to assist non-government schools facing financial issues as a result of the drought through the Special Circumstances Fund.

“There are stories of schools subsidising and waiving fees to keep students enrolled and this $20 million in assistance will help take off some of the stress that schools are shouldering through the drought.

“Our government is taking action so that schools awarded with Special Circumstances funds continue to support families impacted by the drought.

“Catholic schools will take a portion of $3.9 million through state-allocated funding, provided through the Catholic education authority.

“Successful independent schools in Maranoa will make use of $763,087 to continue supporting families impacted by the drought.

“Special Circumstances funds are expected to reach school authorities in the coming weeks.”

Drought support for public schools is being administered by the state and territory governments.

