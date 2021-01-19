Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kingaroy Shopping World will soon see acceptability upgrades for local shoppers. File Photo.
Kingaroy Shopping World will soon see acceptability upgrades for local shoppers. File Photo.
Council News

Funds dedicated to fixing Kingaroy’s nightmare carpark

Holly Cormack
19th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

South Burnett Regional Council is working in collaboration with McConaghy Properties to improve pedestrian and vehicle access to Kingaroy Shopping World.

The council is working in partnership with Kingaroy Shopping World to upgrade accessibility from Alford Street and Glendon Street, with scheduled works including new give way layouts and kerbing to improve visibility.

A wider entry with flatter vertical grades will also improve disability access, vehicle access and help reduce bottlenecks.

The Kingaroy Transformation Project design team are working with the shopping world to improve the safety of pedestrian access with upgraded ramps from the new footpaths.

Kingaroy Shopping World Centre Manager Chris O'Rourke said, “Kingaroy Shopping World are excited with the upcoming Kingaroy Transformation Project.

“This project will create a safer and improved egress around the entrances to the centre’s carpark,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“This project will provide the Kingaroy customer an enhanced experience in and around the CBD, with increased disability parking and improvements to pathways, roads and infrastructure.”

The works will be delivered by local KTP Contractors via a collaboration with McConaghy Properties and Council.

The partnership opportunities within this project will enable improved outcomes for the Kingaroy community.

“It is wonderful that this project allows us to collaborate with local businesses to improve access to their premises,” Mayor Brett Otto said.

“Council will be having similar conversations with all businesses within the project footprint to determine how we can work together to improve disability access into businesses.”

South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        Premium Content UPDATE: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        News Police have released further information on the single-vehicle crash in Nanango this morning that tragically claimed a life.

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Elderly woman, 75, attacked by dog on morning walk

        Premium Content Elderly woman, 75, attacked by dog on morning walk

        News “I started screaming go back inside and even yelled for help..."

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?