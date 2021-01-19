Funds dedicated to fixing Kingaroy’s nightmare carpark

Kingaroy Shopping World will soon see acceptability upgrades for local shoppers. File Photo.

South Burnett Regional Council is working in collaboration with McConaghy Properties to improve pedestrian and vehicle access to Kingaroy Shopping World.

The council is working in partnership with Kingaroy Shopping World to upgrade accessibility from Alford Street and Glendon Street, with scheduled works including new give way layouts and kerbing to improve visibility.

A wider entry with flatter vertical grades will also improve disability access, vehicle access and help reduce bottlenecks.

The Kingaroy Transformation Project design team are working with the shopping world to improve the safety of pedestrian access with upgraded ramps from the new footpaths.

Kingaroy Shopping World Centre Manager Chris O'Rourke said, “Kingaroy Shopping World are excited with the upcoming Kingaroy Transformation Project.

“This project will create a safer and improved egress around the entrances to the centre’s carpark,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“This project will provide the Kingaroy customer an enhanced experience in and around the CBD, with increased disability parking and improvements to pathways, roads and infrastructure.”

The works will be delivered by local KTP Contractors via a collaboration with McConaghy Properties and Council.

The partnership opportunities within this project will enable improved outcomes for the Kingaroy community.

“It is wonderful that this project allows us to collaborate with local businesses to improve access to their premises,” Mayor Brett Otto said.

“Council will be having similar conversations with all businesses within the project footprint to determine how we can work together to improve disability access into businesses.”