Funds for volunteers

Laura Blackmore
27th Jan 2020 1:29 PM
UNDER the Federal Government’s 2019-20 Volunteer Grants, $66,000 worth of funding is available for the electorate of Maranoa.

The grants aim to support organisations whose volunteers help communities and encourage the inclusion of vulnerable people in society.

Community groups can apply for between $1000 and $5000.

Expressions of interest can be lodged at the local member’s office in person or via email: david.littleproud.mp@ aph.gov.au by 5pm, Friday, January 31.

An application form will be sent to short-listed groups.

For more information about the grants, visit www.grants.gov.au.

