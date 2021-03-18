Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Crime

Funeral homes fined over false ‘locally owned’ claims

by Anthony Marx
18th Mar 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Details matter. Just ask the operators of two funeral homes, who have each copped $12,600 fines from the consumer watchdog for making false and misleading claims about their ownership.

Coventry Funeral Homes, trading as Fitzgerald's Funerals in Townsville, advertised itself until recently as "locally owned and operated''. WT Howard Funeral Services in Taree did likewise.

 

But, in fact, both are part of Propel Funeral Partners, a listed group with 130 funeral homes across Australia and NZ. It claims to be the second largest provider of "death care services,'' overseeing more than 13,000 cases in the last financial year.

In announcing the penalties on Wednesday, ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the action was the first in what she called "an enforcement priority area''.

Propel, which just delivered an $8.2m net profit in the half-year to December, did not respond to a request for comment.

Originally published as Funeral homes fined over false 'locally owned' claims

business funeral homes funerals queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Premium Content Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Health Queenslanders have been given conflicting advice about the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the nation’s top medical experts forced to clarify its safety.

        • 18th Mar 2021 5:12 AM
        REVEALED: Plans for Kingaroy airpark prepare for takeoff

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for Kingaroy airpark prepare for takeoff

        Council News Plans have been proposed to develop an airpark at the Kingaroy Aerodrome in an...

        Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Premium Content Where to get jab in Queensland: 200 clinics to start vaccine

        Health Vaccine rollout starts for meat workers, elderly and Indigenous

        MISSING: Police appeal for assistance to find Benarkin teen

        MISSING: Police appeal for assistance to find Benarkin teen

        Breaking Have you seen this boy? Police are appealing for assistance from the public to help...