FURTHER CLOSURES: Playgrounds, camping areas closed

CLOSED FOR NOW: Gordonbrook Dam is a popular spot for day trips in the South Burnett, but is temporarily closed to encourage people to stay home. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)

PUBLIC amenities at various locations across the South Burnett have been closed.

The decision by the South Burnett Regional Council is a result of a Queensland Health directive to close all non-essential businesses and activities.

The closures include areas close to playgrounds and camping areas in an effort to reduce activity in the area and limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The council is also encouraging community members to ensure proper social distancing is maintained.

The council will continue business as usual, where possible, and is working on continuity plans to try to minimise the impact of the coronavirus crisis to the region and ensure essential services are maintained over the next few months.

The council's Local disaster Management Group continues to liaise with relevant authorities and will advise on any changes as they occur.

The council urges all residents to assist with flattening the curve by ensuring hygiene practices are in place and minimising contact where possible.

Decisions on closures will continue to be reviewed in accordance with advice from Queensland Health.

If you have any questions, contact council on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.