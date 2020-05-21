Fury as funeral allegedly breaches virus rules

A FAR Northern MP is calling for charges to be laid in the wake of a funeral for an indigenous elder attended by 250 people and seemingly in breach of a strict Cape York biosecurity lockdown.

Held at Cullen Point, 80km north of Weipa in the Mapoon Aboriginal Shire Council area, the send-off for the elder on Saturday was allegedly attended by mourners from the local area, Thursday Island and Brisbane.

The council is understood to have granted travel permits into an area locked down by COVID-19 biosecurity laws designed to protect an at-risk indigenous population.

Mayor Aileen Addo refused to comment on the potential breach of COVID-19 laws restricting gatherings at outside funerals to 30 people.

"I am not prepared to comment, it's a too-sensitive issue" she said.

An angry Weipa man, who asked not be named, was appalled all other travellers to Cape York communities were expected to adhere to a strict 14-day quarantine before being granted entry permission but a small minority had apparently flouted the lockdown laws.

"While the rest of the Cape is in lockdown, businesses are suffering and even expecting mothers have to isolate for 14 days before moving in and out of the Cape York Biosecurity Zone," he said.

Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said he would be "very angry" if the Mapoon Aboriginal Shire Council had given approval for such a large funeral.

"It's not on. These are the same communities that demand they extend the lockdown," he said.

Mr Entsch said many people had died since the COVID-19 crisis had hit and grieving families had been forced to accept measures designed to protect Queenslanders.

"And yet (these funeral attendees say) 'to hell with the rest of the region'. If all these people (have been) flying into the area, they have created a huge biosecurity risk," he said.

"It does not matter who breaks the rules, if they break the rules, they should be prosecuted."

Cairns Tropical Public Health Unit director Richard Gair said he was aware a large gathering potentially outside the 30-person limit had been planned.

"If there was 300 people there, as far as I am aware, the chief health officer didn't authorise that many people for a funeral there," he said.

A police spokesman confirmed law enforcement attended the funeral.

"Senior local police engaged with the local council, elders and community representatives as part of collaborative efforts to minimise risks associated with large gatherings," he said. No infringement notices were issued.

