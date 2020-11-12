Fury at JB Hi-Fi as PS5s sell out

The hot new gaming console was always going to be in-demand but shoppers have vented after getting error messages as they tried to buy.

Frustrated customers are complaining after they were unable to place orders for the in-demand new Sony PlayStation 5 today.

Back in October major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and EB Games warned they had already "pre-sold out" of the PS5 and the new Xbox console too, so getting your hands on one today was always going to be tough.

On Wednesday JB Hi-Fi told customers they'd be taking online orders from 11am (AEDT) Thursday but warned "stocks will sell out fast".

Prior to 11am on Thursday morning eager gamers were ready and waiting by their computers to try and get one of the consoles, but many encountered errors when they tried to check out.

Plenty of frustrated customers have taken to the retailer's Facebook page to vent their frustration.

"I was literally five minutes early and it never worked, keep getting an error," one commenter wrote.

"Too bad their site doesn't work," another said. "Get to delivery options and 'oops an error occurred'. Fun times."

PS5 consoles listed on the JB Hi-Fi website.

The PlayStation 5 listing that now appears when you look for the PS5 on the JB Hi-Fi site is a pre-order for consoles expected to arrive in December.

news.com.au has contacted JB Hi-Fi for comment.

Other shoppers reported the same problem of being able to get the console in their cart but running into problems at the checkout.

"If it's sold out just say it's sold out, don't get the hopes up," another commenter urged.

A handful of Facebook users reported being able to successfully check out and order the new console.

