Future boxing star looking for local support

FIGHTING FIT: Rahn Brooks has everything it takes to make a career in boxing. Picture: Tristan Evert

KINGAROY boxer Rahn Brooks is set to make his boxing debut on February 29 after qualifying for the Karnage 5 fight night on the Gold Coast.

With a family history in boxing, Brooks decided to leave school and focus his attention on pursuing a boxing career.

The 17-year-old ticks all the boxes, according to Kilcoy-based trainer Andrew Ma, who says he definitely has what it takes to go far in the sport.

"We train four days a week, twice a day, with an hour and a half of cardio in the morning followed by skills and technique training in the afternoon," Ma said.

"He has a lot of ability, knows what he wants and certainly has the drive and willpower to succeed.

"It takes most people years to learn the skills and techniques he has developed over the past few months."

Ma has proven his ability as a coach, taking Kingaroy lad Stanley Mason Green to a Queensland title in the intermediate middleweight class in 2018.

Brooks will come up against Charlie Hawkins, a Gold Coast local who is in great shape.

"His opponent is pretty fit and it will be a tough fight, but Brooks' fitness is right up there," Ma said.

"He recently sparred with the Australian champion in his weight division and really took it to him.

"Brooks has been doing 10km runs with ease and makes light work of multiple 100m sprints."

The proud South Burnett athlete has sparked interest from sponsors on the Sunshine Coast, however he is now looking for backing from his local region.

Brooks' mother Leah Fenwick said his dedication to pursuing his dream made her so proud.

"He has been training flat out, dieting and doing everything right for his up-and-coming fight," Fenwick said.

"I have seen him once in the last week and a half - he is giving it 100 per cent.

"He is ready to represent the South Burnett and win for his region."

Rahn Brooks will square up for his boxing debut on February 29 at the Surfers Paradise Golf Club on the Gold Coast for the Karnage 5 fight night.