Future of Kingaroy coal mine revealed

NO MINE: KCCG members Damien O'Sullivan, Gary Tessman, John Dalton and Marilyn Stephens didn't want to see a coal mine built in Kingaroy. (PHOTO: KCCG)

A MINING lease application for an open cut coal mine on prime farmland near Kingaroy has been withdrawn.

Landholders, the Kingaroy Concerned Citizens Group and Lock the Gate Alliance members are celebrating the decision made by mining company Moreton Resources.

Kingaroy landholder John Bjelke-Petersen said the Kingaroy area contained some of the best farmland in Queensland.

"A mine here would have destroyed agricultural businesses, damaged water resources and put the health of the local community at risk," he said.

"This is an incredibly important day for our local community who have been ever-vigilant and courageous in standing up to protect this priceless agricultural area from mining."

Lock the Gate Alliance spokesman Vicki Perrin said although the application had been withdrawn, Moreton Resources still held a Mineral Development Licence (MDL 385) over the area for two more years.

Moreton Resources has held a mining development licence since February 22, 2009.

The most recent Moreton statement to the ASX relating to their poor cash flow position states that they are 'exploring divestment opportunities' which suggests that they may well be looking to pass the MDL to another company.

"The Kingaroy community should not have to face any uncertainties and it's time the Palaszczuk Government stepped up and permanently protected the prime farming and cropping areas," Ms Perrin said.

"The community has so far had to fight off underground coal gasification, bauxite and now coal."

The Lock the Gate group are now calling on the Queensland Government to protect the land.

"We're calling on the Queensland Government to extinguish the remaining MDL and urgently amend regional planning laws so that mining operations are prohibited on prime farming and cropping areas."