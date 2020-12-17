FUTURE STARS: Female cricketers take on cricket clinic

That's My Game girls cricket carnival in Nanango this morning. Photo/Tristan Evert

FEMALE participation in cricket is growing year by year according to Wide Bay Cricket Manager Nic Roberts who with the help of cricket legend Holly Ferling led a female only cricket clinic in Nanango this morning.

The That’s My Game tour is a two day cricket clinic led by Queensland Cricket that aims to increase female participation in cricket and help develop the skills of players.

32 South Burnett girls signed up for the clinic, led by Australian cricketer Holly Ferling and Brisbane Heat’s Courtney Sippel, both South Burnett products.

Wide Bay Cricket manager Nic Roberts said the South Burnett is a talent pool of young female cricketers.

“Female participation in cricket is growing year by year all the way through from the junior pathways to hardball cricket,” he said.

“The That’s My Game program is a state wide initiative aiming to show that there is a pathway for girls to get involved with cricket.

“It’s great to see so many girls down here, some of them have played before and some are coming down for the first time, so we are really just having a fun couple of days and promoting cricket opportunities here in the South Burnett.”

Day two will continue tomorrow at the Nanango Cricket Club with Courtney Sippel.