GALLERY: All the action from Kingaroy’s Australia Day

From a hilarious whip cracking exhibition from Nathan Whippy Griggs to musical performances from the Kingaroy Ukesters and a touching citizenship ceremony, Kingaroy brought in Australia Day in style.

Mattia Micco Iraci, originally from Italy was one of the new citizens this morning and he said becoming an Australian citizen was one of the biggest achievements of his life.

"It has been a five and a half year journey, I came here with nothing and without knowing anyone," Mr Iraci said.

"It's been a major accomplishment in my life and I am pretty proud of it."

Mr Iraci moved to Kingaroy where he worked, holding a regional visa.

He said he has a special bond with Kingaroy.

"I moved to Kingaroy for a regional visa and then in December I finished working in Kingaroy and moved back to Brisbane because I wanted to go back to Italy for a bit but thanks to COVID that didn't happen," Mr Iraci said.

"It's been an adventure, I can say I have been through hell and back. Sometimes without being a citizen and having so many visas you can be exploited and I experienced that.

"I am grateful for what I found here in Kingaroy and to have achieved citizenship."

"Kingaroy has a special place in my heart."

The morning started off at the Kingaroy Cricket Club with an acknowledgement of country followed by a prayer and bush poetry.

Spectators were then entertained by South Burnett's Campfire Crackers and Nathan Whippy Griggs who holds three world records including the most whip cracks in one minute.

Participants young and old then gave their loudest cooee with local girl Brenna Prendergast taking top honours.

The 135 Army Cadet Unit marched and raised the flags before mayor Brett Otto officially opened proceedings.

Nine new Australian Citizens were inducted before the crowd joined in singing the Australian anthem, led by highly talented musician and Kingaroy local Amber Fitz-Herbert.

Kingaroy Ukesters : The Kingaroy Uksters performing on Australia Day

The day continues with an under 18s representative cricket match at Lyle Vidler Oval.