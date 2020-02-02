Gallery: Round 14 South Burnett B grade cricket

Round 14 of the B grade South Burnett Cricket got underway on Saturday with the Nanango Scorpions hosting Murgon District Cricket Club.

Nanango Scorpions vs Murgon District

Murgon were first to the crease, scoring a total of 199 runs for the day.

Some superb bowling from Nanango's Barry Heyns kept the Murgon openers quiet, bowling Ashley Louise for 11, Andrew Roderick for 21 and Lucas Sander for a golden duck.

Troy Litzow was caught by Scott Pedron on 9 runs before Nicholas Sanewski steadied the ship.

Sanewski hit 55 before he was caught by Aidan Cavanough.

Jake Sippel and Renee Irvine both had short stints hitting 9 runs between them before Jamian Currin finished the day on 11.

With 27 extras Murgon were all out for 199 off 32.2 overs.

Barry Heyns took 4 for 27 with Michael English taking 2 for 31.

Scott Pedron and Matthew Early took two wickets each.

The Scorpion openers Jay Steinhardt and Scott Pedron didn't have their best day with Steinhardt caught by Troy Lizow on 11 and Pedron bowled by Riley Sippel on 17.

Bailey Cavanoughs innings was short lived when he caught by Thomas Currin for 2 runs.

Barry Heyns didn't last much longer, caught out for on 4 runs.

The Scorpions captain Stephen Kirkland did his best to chip away at the run total hitting 44 before he was caught by Ashley Louis.

The next seven batsmen all scored under ten runs with Matthew Early run out for a duck.

Some excellent bowling was on display from the Sippel family with Jake Sippel taking 4 for 29 and Riley Sippel taking 2.

Renee Irvine took 2 wickets for 19 runs and Thomas Currin took 1.

With extras Nanango were all out for 133 off 24.2 overs leaving Murgon ahead by 86 runs.

Kingaroy Services vs Wondai Wolves

In Wondai, the Wolves hosted Kingaroy Services with the Services batting first, finishing on 109 all out off 36.3 overs.

Justin Labinksy started off the day with 19 runs before he was caught.

Sam Scott was the next top batsmen finishing the day on 31.

Some strong bowling from the Wolves kept the remaining run total low however gifted the Kingaroy Services 40 runs in extras.

Francis Hobbs took 2 for 6 off 6 overs with Chris Kerkow taking 2 for 13 off 7.

Jeremy Hobbs, Robert Christenson and Billy McDowell all took 2 wickets each.

The Services finished the day all out on 109 runs.

Wondai's Chris Heness came out swinging hitting several boundaries finishing the day on 63 runs before he was caught by Nickolas Mitchell.

Francis Hobbs hit 19 runs before he was caught.

Nickolas Mitchell took 2 for 3 off 3 with Lachlan Watson taking 2 for 24 off 4.

11 extras and 9 from the remaining batsmen left Wondai 4-113 taking the win.

Blackbutt Timbertowners vs Kallindale Warriors

In other results the Blackbutt Timbertowners defeated Kallindale Warriros by 6 wickets.

Kallindale batted first finishing all out on 151.

Tavis Hartwig hit 28 and Jayden Steinhardt hit 36.

Timbertowner's John Snow took 3 wickets for 21 runs off 8 overs with L Beutel taking 2 for 35 off 7.

Keiran Harvey took 2 for 16 runs.

Mitchell Olzard was the highest run getter for the Timbertwoners hitting 71 runs followed by Rowan Winterfield on 38.

Jayden Steinhardt took 2 wickets leaving the Warriors 4-156, taking the win.

Kingaroy Devils vs Kumbia

Over at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy the Kingaroy Devils won with Kumbia forfeiting.

