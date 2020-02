FAMILY: Bess Thorp celebrates her 100th birthday with family members Anne Pearson, Joe Thorp, Luke Thorp, Glenis Long, Jan, Allen and Justine Thorp on Tuesday at the Kingaroy Bowls Club. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

KINGAROY Bowls patroness Bess Thorp's 100th birthday bash saw bowlers from all over the Burnett come to celebrate.

The celebrations at the Kingaroy Bowls Club on Tuesday involved a few rounds of lawn bowls before a high tea.

Here's some photos of those who came out to celebrate the milestone with Mrs Thorp: