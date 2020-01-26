Menu
AVO GO: James, Jasmine and Erica Smith have a go at the Avo Tos with Mieka Smith and Alex Maycock at the Blackbutt Australia Day celebrations 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).
GALLERY: Blackbutt ‘avo go’ at Aussie spirit

Jessica Mcgrath
26th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
AUSTRALIA Day events is Blackbutt's Steve Adair's favourite Aussie tradition.

"This is my favourite tradition, people from all walks of life getting together," he said.

Having a reason for the community to come together is something the Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade member looks forward to.

Blackbutt celebrated the national day on Sunday with a sausage sizzle and live music from the Taromeo Country Music Club.

Those with a competitive spirit had a go at the Avocado Toss and the gumboot toss games.

The day gave the community opportunities to support the Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade after a big bushfire season, as well as supporting the Blackbutt Avocado Festival.

Annette Schumacher donated back her prize money from the raffles to the rural fire brigade, helping the fundraising efforts.

To read more stories about the 2020 Australia Day in the South Burnett click here.

