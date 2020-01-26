GALLERY: Blackbutt ‘avo go’ at Aussie spirit

AVO GO: James, Jasmine and Erica Smith have a go at the Avo Tos with Mieka Smith and Alex Maycock at the Blackbutt Australia Day celebrations 2020. (Photo: Jessica McGrath).

AUSTRALIA Day events is Blackbutt's Steve Adair's favourite Aussie tradition.

"This is my favourite tradition, people from all walks of life getting together," he said.

Having a reason for the community to come together is something the Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade member looks forward to.

Blackbutt celebrated the national day on Sunday with a sausage sizzle and live music from the Taromeo Country Music Club.

Those with a competitive spirit had a go at the Avocado Toss and the gumboot toss games.

The day gave the community opportunities to support the Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade after a big bushfire season, as well as supporting the Blackbutt Avocado Festival.

Annette Schumacher donated back her prize money from the raffles to the rural fire brigade, helping the fundraising efforts.

