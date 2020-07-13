Menu
SET SHOT: Kiara Wright with a shot on goal against the Gooniwindi Hawks. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
AFL

GALLERY: Five goal fourth quarter gets the Saints home

Tristan Evert
13th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
THE South Burnett Saints have got their 2020 campaign off to a flying start defeating the Goondiwindi Hawks 10.11-71 to 1.6-12 at Lyle Vidler Oval yesterday.

 

The Saints led right from the start and controlled the game through smart ball movement and hard attack at the footy.

Brianna Pogany was the target up forward proving a handful for the Hawks defenders kicking six for the match.

Kayla Smith bagged a double with a right foot snap around the body in the second quarter taking the half time score to 4.5-29 to 1.2-8 in favour of the Saints.

In the third quarter both teams struggled to get the ball through the middle sticks with the Hawks kicking three behinds and the Saints kicking one goal and five behinds.

The fourth term was a different story for the Saints who stormed home, kicking five majors and behind.

Sandy Jacobson and Haley Ellison also kicked goals for the Saints.

The Hawks kicked one behind in the fourth term with the taking the full time score to 10.11-71 to 1.6-12 to the Saints.

