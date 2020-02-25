Gallery gasps as magistrate hands down $6K fine

Dale Christopher Arnott, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges, including failing to stop for police and driving under the influence of liquor. (Picture: Facebook)

A KINGAROY man has been fined more than $6000 and disqualified from driving for two years thanks to recently introduced tough penalties for evading police.

Dale Christopher Arnott, 28, pleaded guilty to two charges, including failing to stop for police and driving under the influence of liquor.

Police officers saw Arnott’s car zoom past them on Siefert St in Crawford about 11.45pm on November 29, 2019.

Police activated their lights and did a u-turn, but Arnott accelerated and took off.

Officers caught up about 30 metres down the road, where Arnott’s speed had increased to 120km/h in a 100km/h zone. He pulled over about one and a half kilometres down the road.

Arnott was breath tested, and blew a reading of 0.173 - more than three times the limit.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said his 28-year-old client had been drinking gin with mates that night.

“He made the foolish decision to hop in his vehicle and drive because his friend didn’t have anywhere for him to stay,” he said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink told Arnott that parliament changed the law several years ago for people who evade police.

“There are now very substantial fines, or terms of imprisonment, for ecvading police,” she said.

“The fine you receive today will be very significant.

“You’ve come before the court as a 28-year-old with a limited traffic history, and a very dated single entry on your criminal history.”

Ms Pink chastised Arnott for the amount of alcohol that was in his system at the time of the offence.

“You clearly would not have had proper control of your vehicle.”

When Ms Pink handed down the $6672 evasion offence fine, the public gallery gasped.

Arnott was also fined $600 for driving under the influence of liquor, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

The convictions were recorded.