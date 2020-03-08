GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

Jessica Mcgrath Full Profile Login to follow

KUMBIA Kindy's team celebrated International Women's Day in style, surrounded by family, friends and other community members.

Their annual fundraiser, a lunch at Kumbia Hall, was popular and attended by 50 women from all across the region and from different generations.

Guest speakers ranged from author Hayley Maudsley, the CEO of Christene Nissen and Associates and Kumbia Kindy graduate and business owner Amy Ballinger.

2018 Kingaroy State High School graduate Victoria Almond was awarded the Dr Ellen Kent Hughes Bursary for 2020 for her studies by South Burnett Women.

Here's some photos from the lunch: