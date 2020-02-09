Gallery: Legends go head to head

After weeks of build up the highly anticipated Legends of League clash came down to the final few minutes with the Australian Legends claiming victory 40–32.

It was the Cherbourg halfback Lindsay Bligh who opened the scoring when he crossed the line after an intercept in the first few minutes.

The Australian legends were quick to answer back with Ben Hannant and Noel Goldthorpe running half the field to score under the post and with the conversion successful, the scores were level at six a piece.

A knock on had the Australian Legends loose possession with Cherbourg winger Charlie Bond scooping up the ball and dashing away for the Hornets second try.

The Hornets were up and about thanks to a strong charge from the prop Jene Barrett who crossed for a try.

Shortly after, some quick hands from the Australian Legends halves had Brenton Bowen clear in some space going over for their second try taking the score to 18–10 kick to come.

Noel Goldthorpe slotted the conversion from the sideline taking the score to 18–12 with ten minutes to go before half time.

With 8 minutes left Brenton Bowen managed to stride away and score his second for the night when he crossed in the corner.

In the remaining five minutes Australian Legend Chatur Zala crossed as well as Cherbourg centre Victor Alberts taking the score to 24–22 in favour of the Australian Legends.

The Australian Legends opened the scoring in the second half with the ball going through three sets of hands before Hannant scored under the black dot taking the score to 30–22.

Cherbourg centre Victor Alberts found a try under the posts leaving the Hornets trailing by 2.

A play down the short side had Cherbourg’s Trevor Blair sprinting along sideline with Leo Dynevor in pursuit.

Blair palmed off two defenders before crossing in the corner to take the score to 32–30 to the Hornets.

The Australian fullback Brent Web started to break away in the second half scoring an uncontested try with 7 minutes left on the clock.

A flick pass had the Australian Legends score under the posts taking the lead by a try.

The Hornets had one last chance with a kick that rolled over the dead ball line leaving the Australian Legends 40–32.