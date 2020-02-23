GALLERY: Murgon come out swinging

Renee Irvine bowled out on 4 runs as Murgon Distric took on the Wondai Wolves in Wondai. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Renee Irvine bowled out on 4 runs as Murgon Distric took on the Wondai Wolves in Wondai. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

With a forfeit by Cherbourg and a washout in Kingaroy, only two matches went ahead in round 17 of the South Burnett B grade cricket.

Over at the Wondai sports ground it was pink stumps day with the Wolves hosting top of the ladder Murgon District.

Murgon won the toss and elected to bat.

The Wolves campaign got off to a flying start with Chris Kerkow bowling Murgon opener Lucas Sander after 13 balls for one run.

Ashley Louis was a different story as he dominated the early parts of the innings with some good ball placement and strong hitting.

After reaching 66 off 73 balls, Louis retired.

Troy Litzow was next to the crease, scoring 48 runs before he was caught two short of a half century.

Riley Sippel added 18 more before he was caught with Nicolas Sanewski bowled on 12.

Jake Sippel’s innings started slow before finding a few boundaries, hitting 24 off 28.

Billy McDowell took 3/29/5, Francis Hobbs took 2/36/5 and Chris Kerkow took 1/44/18.

Murgon finished on 6/220 off 40 overs.

With 220 to chase down Wondai sent out Francis Hobbs and Chris Kerkow with the pair both posting low scores.

Murgon’s Renee Irvine took two early wickets bowling Hobbs for an LBW and catching Kerkow for a duck.

Chris Heness was the only Wondai Batsmen to score well for the day when he was bowled on 57 off 59.

Ryan Heness faced 65 balls, however could only score 16 runs.

With the remaining batsmen all posting low scores Wondai were all out for 136 runs.

Murgon District took the win by 84 runs.

Kumbia vs Warriors

The Kumbia Cricket Club hosted the Kallindale Warriors with the Warriors winning the toss and electing to bat.

Paul Clegg and David Hartwig opened for the Warriors with Clegg caught on 17 and Hartwig dismissed for a golden duck,

Tavis Hartwig and Jayden Steinhardt hit 33 between them before Hartwig was bowled and Steinhardt caught.

The next two batsmen were both out for golden ducks before Dane Bloomfield scored majority of the days runs.

Bloomfield hit 58 not out.

Another golden duck and some small scores for the remaining batsmen left the Warriors 8/152/40.

Keegan Wright took 3/13/8 with Corey Cross taking 2/28/8.

It was Keegan Wright who scored the highest for Kumbia finishing on 29 with W.Cross hitting 12 and G.Spring hitting 11.

Dane Bloomfield bowled well taking 3/12/4 with Jayden Steinhardt taking 3/27/7.

Kumbia were all out for 10/127/35.

The Kallindale Warriors won the match by 25 runs.