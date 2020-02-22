Menu
Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge: Northern Stars vs Southern Bulls. (Picture: Tristan Evert)
Cricket

GALLERY: Northern Stars outshone the Southern Bulls

Tristan Evert
22nd Feb 2020 9:13 AM
With the weather Gods finally in their favour, the South Burnett Cricket Association Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge got underway last night with the Northern Stars taking on the Southern Bulls.

 

The Northern Stars won the toss and elected to bat.

As the sun set over Lyle Vidler, Harry Sippel and Francis Hobbs walked out to the crease to get the evening underway.

Some strong bowling was on display early with Aiden Cavanough bowling 5 dot balls off the first over.

Fletcher Brown had his eye in taking an early wicket.

It took Sippel a few overs to find his feet before he started to hit some boundaries.

Hobbs was bowled by an accurate delivery from Brown on 10 runs.

As the match progressed Harry Sippel really came into form finishing the night on 62 runs.

Jake Sippel and Nick Sanewski both had notable innings, finishing on 13 runs a piece.

It was Chris Kerkow who was most impressive for the bowling side taking 2/1/0.5.

Both Jake and Riley Sippel took two each with Tom Currin and Jeremy Hobbs both taking one.

With a total of 9/126 off the 20 overs, the Bulls had a big job ahead of them.

The Bulls sent out Bailey Cavanough and Haydon Martin who both posted low scores.

Cavanough was run out on 5 with Martin bowled for a duck.

Fletcher Brown did his best to chip away at the total before he was caught by Riley Sippel in the outfield on 13 runs.

Joe Steinhardt was the next major run getter with 11 followed by Matthew Springate on 7.

Thanks to some good bowling and excellent fielding the Bulls were all out for 60.

The Southern Stars bowlers had a field day with Nick Heness taking 3/12/4 and Jayden Heness taking 2/20/4.

Fletcher Brown took 2/20/4 with Lachie Watson taking 1/17/2.

With the Bulls all out for 60 runs the Southern Stars took the win by 66 runs.

Round two of the South Burnett Cricket Association Carl Rackemann Junior Challenge will take place on March 6 at Lyle Vidler Oval in Kingaroy.

