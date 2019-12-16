GALLERY: Pascoe keeps crown at Speedway Christmas Cup

REVVED UP: Luke Wilkinson, 31, and Matt Langton, 2, battle it out for the lead in the Street Stocks race at the Kingaroy Speedway.

IPSWICH driver Matty Pascoe managed to hold onto his crown in the Super Sedan State Titles on Saturday.

But the titleholder was put to the test at the Kingaroy Speedway race meet.

Super Sedans one-lap record holder Darren Kane, whose record of 13.447 seconds was set in 2018, finished as runner-up.

Michael Nicola finished third for the Super Sedans, followed by Sean Black in fourth and Gary Higgs in fifth place.

Kingaroy Speedway treasurer Tanya Barron said Kingaroy driver Travis Barron came in 10th place in the state titles.

“It was unreal, it was really good racing and we had two locals in that field,” Barron said.

The Super Sedans put on a show, racing three cars wide for most of the heats and the finals.

Barron said this was a testament to the track prep crews who battled with keeping the track fresh before water evaporated in the heat.

“Our track prep crew were awesome under very trying conditions,” she said.

The Kingaroy Speedway Christmas Cup attracted a good crowd for the last race of the year, and an appearance from Santa made it a special night for young fans.

“The crowd was really good and the racing that was put on by the competitors was awesome,” Barron said.

“All night we had really good, clean and very competitive racing with no major incidents.”

The Street Stock series title was taken out by Nathan Barbeler, followed by Robert Trapp and Luke Wilkinson.

Joel Berkley took the lead in the Production Sedans race, with Simon Walker and Brett Barron finishing behind him.

Wingless Sprints winner David Eggins was followed by Paul Robinson and Scott Thomsen.

Dave Fanning was first in the Lightning Sprints race, followed by Wayne Iacano and Tyler Stralow.

Modlites champion Terry Leerentveld was followed by Nathan Politch and Mitchell Pammenter.

Now the Christmas Cup is all wrapped up, speedway fans are looking forward to the Kings Royal race meet on the Australia Day weekend.

Barron said the three-day meet turned the Kingaroy Showgrounds into “camp city”.

“It’s not just a race meeting, it’s a holiday destination in the speedway world —some people plan their holidays around it,” she said.

This will be the eighth Kings Royal event, and this time the speedway team is partnering up with the South Burnett Regional Council’s Australia Day activities to extend the celebrations and speedway fever.

“It’s good for us and the community, we’re really looking forward to it,” Barron said.

Kings Royal VIII will hit the Kingaroy Speedway tracks from January 24 to 26, 2020.