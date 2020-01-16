GALLERY: Residents welcome huge downpour of rain

RAIN, HAIL OR SHINE: There was no stopping the South Burnett Saints from training in the rain at Memorial Park, Kingaroy. Picture: Laura Blackmore

A NUMBER of towns across the region welcomed a much-needed downpour of rain yesterday afternoon, which was welcomed by soggy celebrations from residents.

Backyards were temporarily flooded, sporting teams trained in the wet and some keen locals even danced underneath it.

Tiahna Jay at MacDiarmid St, Kingaroy, submitted the highest rain reading of 55mm on the Times' Facebook page.

Another one of our readers, Jaydon Divljak, said he received a huge 51mm at Fisher St, Kingaroy.

Kai Ewing was the happiest person in Kingaroy.

Another resident, Gayle Lamping, said she had a reading of 45mm at Kurtellen Crescent, Kingaroy.

However, there were a lot of disappointed residents as towns including Blackbutt, Nanango, Wooroolin, Wondai and Murgon received little to no rain.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the region is expected be in for more stormy weather until this coming Saturday.

Hopefully some of the other towns in the South Burnett get to experience a decent downpour in the next few days.

Here are all of the photos submitted by our South Burnett Times readers.