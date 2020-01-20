Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helen Schultz, Mellinda Gray, Michelle Bethke and Beryl Hicks at Nanango parkrun.
Helen Schultz, Mellinda Gray, Michelle Bethke and Beryl Hicks at Nanango parkrun.
Community

GALLERY: Runners rejoice under rainy skies

Laura Blackmore
20th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of South Burnett parkrun organisers hosted their first weekly event in wet weather at the weekend.

More than 50 participants embraced the weather and took on the 5km circuit in the drizzly conditions at the Ros Gregor Trail parkrun at Nanango on Saturday.

Due to the wet, director Therese Woodward said they had to change the route as there was water on the top end of the track.

Instead, parkrunners ran up to the iconic red digger bucket and back multiple times to complete their 5km timed run.

Check out our gallery of photos from the morning’s fun at the Ros Gregor Trail parkrun.

Photos
View Gallery
nanango parkrun parkrun nanango ros gregor trail parkrun south burnett sport
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        premium_icon RED LIGHT: Wondai Street Sprints called off

        Motor Sports The region’s race fans won’t be getting their annual fix of burning rubber this April. Find out why organisers had to cancel the popular event.

        • 20th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        premium_icon The silly energy suckers pushing up our power bills

        News Simple changes could save Aussies a small fortune

        • 20th Jan 2020 8:58 AM
        How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        premium_icon How our dams are looking after the big downpours

        Weather has the rain been enough to replenish our major dams?

        Ambulance volunteer with ‘half a haircut’ awarded

        premium_icon Ambulance volunteer with ‘half a haircut’ awarded

        News Russell Kemp has seen everything on the job in his 22 years of service, and now...