GALLERY: Runners rejoice under rainy skies

A GROUP of South Burnett parkrun organisers hosted their first weekly event in wet weather at the weekend.

More than 50 participants embraced the weather and took on the 5km circuit in the drizzly conditions at the Ros Gregor Trail parkrun at Nanango on Saturday.

Due to the wet, director Therese Woodward said they had to change the route as there was water on the top end of the track.

Instead, parkrunners ran up to the iconic red digger bucket and back multiple times to complete their 5km timed run.

Check out our gallery of photos from the morning’s fun at the Ros Gregor Trail parkrun.