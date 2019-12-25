Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Lauren O'Niell shared her best Santa Flaws picture.
PHOTOS: Biggest Santa Flaws and Christmas time in the bush

Madeline Grace
25th Dec 2019 2:00 PM
CHRISTMAS can be different for everyone -every family is different and each festive moment is different. 

We know getting that perfect family Christmas photo can be tough, so we decided to share some of our reader's biggest Santa fails. 

Many of our readers celebrate Christmas on their properties and farms, with traditions a little different to most. 

Here's a gallery of some of the biggest Santa flaws and life in the bush around Christmas time: 

 

South Burnett

