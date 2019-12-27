Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural and Junior Rural Ambassadors Kalia Grevell and Grace Thompson and Wondai Miss Showgirl Shana Weirer. Photo: James Barclay.
Rural and Junior Rural Ambassadors Kalia Grevell and Grace Thompson and Wondai Miss Showgirl Shana Weirer. Photo: James Barclay.
Family Fun

GALLERY: Santa starts his Christmas duties in Wondai

Madeline Grace
Madeline Grace
27th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year’s Wondai Christmas Eve Carnival was buckets of fun all around, and carnival-goers even dodged a storm rolling in from the west.

As the night went on, the skies grew darker and more threatening but only a few drops of welcome rain were felt before it cleared up again.

South Burnett Regional Council mayor Keith Campbell and his deputy Kathy Duff enjoyed the festive event and helped to sell raffle tickets.

Wondai grazier Graham Wicks also helped run the main raffle wheel on the back of a truck.

Raffle wheel operators Keven Perkins and Winston Burrows have more than 72 years’ combined experience from selling raffle tickets at the Wondai Christmas Eve Carnival.

All proceeds from these raffles will go towards funding the free kids’ entertainment at the Wondai Show, held annually in late August.

Throughout the evening, the Wondai Town band played festive tunes led by bandmaster Garry Richardson.

Photos
View Gallery

The amusement area got a serious workout, featuring kids’ face painting by local artist Noelana Carson.

Santa arrived right on time at 7.30pm, on board a trailer towed by a ute with a big, red-nosed reindeer mounted on its bulbar.

No sooner had he stopped, hundreds of kids scrambled over to get their free icy pole, handed out by Santa’s helpers: 2019 Rural and Junior Rural Ambassadors Kalia Grevell and Grace Thompson, and 2019 Wondai Show Miss Showgirl Shana Weirer.

Wondai Show secretary Sue Hollick was pleased with the evening, so much so, she extended a big thank you to all who helped in the organising and running of the event, and to Cr Keith Campbell, Cr Kathy Duff, and Mr Wicks for their efforts.

south burnett christmas 2019 wondai christmas eve carnival wondai events
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wondai police help our struggling farmers

        premium_icon Wondai police help our struggling farmers

        Community Officers were overwhelmed by the community’s support after they registered the station as a drop-off point for the Foodbank Drive.

        Man hospitalised after falling from balcony

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after falling from balcony

        News Man taken to hospital after late-night fall.

        OPINION: What were you thankful for this Christmas?

        premium_icon OPINION: What were you thankful for this Christmas?

        News ‘Sometimes it is the most simple things we often forget to be thankful for.’

        Search for missing man ends in tragedy

        premium_icon Search for missing man ends in tragedy

        News Young Central Queensland man dies in fatal crash after he was reported missing.