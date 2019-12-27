GALLERY: Santa starts his Christmas duties in Wondai

Rural and Junior Rural Ambassadors Kalia Grevell and Grace Thompson and Wondai Miss Showgirl Shana Weirer. Photo: James Barclay.

THIS year’s Wondai Christmas Eve Carnival was buckets of fun all around, and carnival-goers even dodged a storm rolling in from the west.

As the night went on, the skies grew darker and more threatening but only a few drops of welcome rain were felt before it cleared up again.

South Burnett Regional Council mayor Keith Campbell and his deputy Kathy Duff enjoyed the festive event and helped to sell raffle tickets.

Wondai grazier Graham Wicks also helped run the main raffle wheel on the back of a truck.

Raffle wheel operators Keven Perkins and Winston Burrows have more than 72 years’ combined experience from selling raffle tickets at the Wondai Christmas Eve Carnival.

All proceeds from these raffles will go towards funding the free kids’ entertainment at the Wondai Show, held annually in late August.

Throughout the evening, the Wondai Town band played festive tunes led by bandmaster Garry Richardson.

The amusement area got a serious workout, featuring kids’ face painting by local artist Noelana Carson.

Santa arrived right on time at 7.30pm, on board a trailer towed by a ute with a big, red-nosed reindeer mounted on its bulbar.

No sooner had he stopped, hundreds of kids scrambled over to get their free icy pole, handed out by Santa’s helpers: 2019 Rural and Junior Rural Ambassadors Kalia Grevell and Grace Thompson, and 2019 Wondai Show Miss Showgirl Shana Weirer.

Wondai Show secretary Sue Hollick was pleased with the evening, so much so, she extended a big thank you to all who helped in the organising and running of the event, and to Cr Keith Campbell, Cr Kathy Duff, and Mr Wicks for their efforts.