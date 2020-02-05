GALLERY: Sixes galore at 7-a-side cricket carnival

The Six Offenders enjoying some cold ones. Picture: Sam Turner.

IT WAS raining sixes in Mundubbera on the weekend, all courtesy of therir prestigious 7-a-side cricket carnival.

Over 32 teams competed across four divisions for their chance at cricketing glory and stacked cash prizes.

Teams descended on the Scampers Grounds in Mundubbera to duke it out for a finals berth.

A combination of cold beers and the hot sun culminated in spectacular cricketing displays for the 36th instalment.

Notable mentions from the Scampers play offs included several players putting their bodies on the line for their team.

Jan-Adele Reinke was one such player who was in the firing line, succumbing to a nose injury from a deflection off her own bat.

The paramedic team were out in force, aiding others who succumbed to an eye injury, and an unfortunate cricket ball to the crotch.

A run out chance for the Glengrove Groupers. Picture: Sam Turner.

Following several hours in the Mundubbera sun, teams played off in the semi finals on Martin Love Oval at Archer Park, eager for their shot at the prize money on offer.

As the sun went down, we had our eight teams ready for their finals play off.

The Saucer final saw the Wanderers take on the Glengrove Groupers, with an entertaining display of beer drinking and stroke play.

The Wanderers took to the field, posting an impressive 70 runs off their six overs, with commendable displays from Daniel Bradford with 23*, and Greg Park’s wicket taking abilities, taking 2-8 off 1 over.

The Glengrove Groupers started off well, but after Troy Steinhardt’s cameo finished on 25, the Groupers could not recover, only reaching 52 runs in their run chase.

The Wanderers winning the Local Saucer competition. Picture: Sam Turner.

Next up saw the Over 40s competition display some wise cricketing play between The Gayndah Rebels and the Bottom Pub Oldies.

J Whelan’s stand of 40 runs set the tone for the Bottom Pub Oldies early, however were only able to reach 3/50 as their total.

Wes Bramley and David Shepherd stole the show with their opening partnership, reaching the total without losing a wicket.

Bramley top scored on 46*, while Shepherd played a good supporting role on 6*.

The highly anticipated women’s competition continued the festivities, as Swing Both Ways (Brisbane) came up against the North Burnett Queens of the Boundary.

A tight bowling display saw Swing Both Ways subdued to a modest total of 44, with economic bowling performances from Britney, Sophie W, and Piper.

The Queens of the Boundary lived up to their royal title, trouncing the Brisbane team, as Tarah Staines belted an unbeaten 35*, in partnership with Britney on 19* to reach their score.

The Queens of the Boundary winning the women’s competition. Picture: Sam Turner.

The Plate Final saw upcoming local lads the Ball Smashers face up against the Gladiators, playing in front of a packed crowd.

The Ball Smashers opened proceedings, seeing standout performances from their top three, with Connor Pashley finishing on an unbeaten 22*.

Pashley’s innings didn’t come without controversy, after sustaining an at pace delivery to the crotch.

This injury only spurred him on, creaming a six off the subsequent delivery to silence the spectators.

The second innings was a tight contest between both teams, with the match only decided in the final two overs of the game.

An impressive 45* by Trent R, following a huge over from Matt R saw the Gladiators run away with the Plate title.

Running late into the evening, the main event saw Shield play offs between the Mighty Ducks, and the Master Batters.

These two powerhouse teams rained sixes on top of each other, with the Master Batters posting an enormous run chase of 80 runs off six overs.

Their opening partnership sent bowlers to all parts of the ground, with openers Sam and Mitch scoring 21 and 49* respectively.

The Mighty Ducks played formidably, but were overcome by a superb bowling display, only reaching 63 runs off their allotted overs.

The Master Batters taking out the Shield competition, coming away with a cool $2000 prize money. Picture: Sam Turner.

Overall, it saw the Wanderers securing the Local Saucer, the Queens of the Boundary winning the women’s competition, the Gladiators winning the Plate, and the Master Batters being awarded as the Shield Winners.