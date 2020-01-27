Gallery: South Burnett T20 fundraiser

On Australia Day eve, four South Burnett cricket sides battled it out in the South Burnett T20 at Lyle Vidler Oval to raise money for a rural community doing it tough.

Over $700 was raised from the night, which will be donated to a local organisation in Dirranbandi when the Wooroolin Warriors visit for their end of season trip.

Raffle tickets are still on sale and will help the club achieve their goal of $1000.

Kallindale Warriors vs Maidenwell

The Kallindale Warriors played Maidenwell in the first match with Maidenwell clenching the victory by three runs.

Maidenwell opened the batting and looked strong early.

Andrew Winks and Dean Cullen were first to the crease and had a promising opening partnership until Cullen was caught by Tavis Hartwig on 22 runs.

Winks dominated the day hitting over half the teams runs before being caught by Sam Larkin on 70 runs.

Some small scores from the remaining batsmen and 18 in extras left Maidenwell on 126 runs off the 20 overs.

In the bowling Kallindale's Jason Reilly took two, while Brett Simpson, Howard Osborne, Brad Moore and David Hartwig all took one.

The Warriors found it difficult to score runs early with opener David Hartwig one of only three batsmen that scored in the double figures.

Hartwig was caught out on 21 runs with the next 6 batsmen scoring 11 between them with two ducks.

Paul Clegg and Travis Hartwig did their best to chip away at the total however ran out of overs 3 runs short.

Clegg finished on 36 not out and Tavis Hartwig on 30.

Maidenwell's Michael Sanford was proving difficult to face bowling three wickets off an over for two runs.

Andrew Winks, Lachlan Cullen, Dean Cullen and Shane Cullen all took one wicket.

Kingaroy Devils vs Combined XI

As the sun begun to set the second match commenced with the Kingaroy Devils hosting a combined 11 from the previous game.

The Devils opened the batting and despite a brilliant start from the bowling side, the Devils took the win by 17 runs.

Caylen, Clinton and Lleyton Brown were the first three to face and were all dismissed for a duck.

Fletcher brown hit seven before he was bowled, followed by another duck to Mark Shoudra.

Jefferey Rose and Luke Smith steadied the ship hitting majority of the runs with Rose caught out on 23 and Smith caught on 44.

With 14 extras the Devils finished on 105 off the 20 overs.

The combined XI's Brett Simpson bowled 3 for 16, Tavis Hartwig bowled 2 for 12 and Michael Sanford bowled 2 for 22.

The Combined XI sent out Tavis Hartwig and Brett Simpson to open the batting.

Hartwig was stumped on 13 with Simpson bowled on 24.

Michael Sanford looked like their last hope until he was caught out on 23.

The Combined XI finished the day on 88 runs off the 20 overs.

The Devil's Hayden Wieck took three wickets, with Lleyton Brown, Fletcher Brown and Jason Koy all taking one.

Round 14 of the regular South Burnett B Grade cricket season will get back underway on 1 Feb.