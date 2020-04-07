GALLERY: South Burnett’s top action shots

Laura Blackmore: Still running 5km every Saturday morning at 7am on the rail trail to keep up my fitness for when parkrun is back.

THE South Burnett is home to countless talented athletes, and during the current freeze on sporting competitions and events in the region, we thought it was time to celebrate those who love getting active.

To do so, we asked for the region’s best actions shots, and you sure have delivered.

Whether you feel at home on the track, in the pool, on the field, court or dance studio, these reader pics show there’s plenty of passion for sport in the South Burnett.