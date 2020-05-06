GALLERY: St John’s crazy hair day

STUDENTS at St John’s Lutheran School in Kingaroy has transformed their hair for the school’s first crazy hair day.

From braided beards to mermaid plaits, students decorated their hair to create a day of fun for home learning.

St John’s Lutheran School principal Karyn Bjelke-Petersen said Crazy Hair Day was an idea put forward by the school’s Prep teachers and became a wonderful opportunity to involve students learning at home as well as those learning at school.

“While we can’t all be in the same place at the moment, it’s important we continue to have fun as a school community,” Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

“Students learning from home were able to share photos online while students at school took part in a fabulous fashion parade. I was blown away by the creativity shown by students and their parents.”