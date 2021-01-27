GALLERY: St Mary’s preps reveal big plans for the future

The first day of prep is always a special one, with youngsters taking the first step into the next decade or more of schooling.

But while adult life might seem an age away for the parents, the Preps of St Mary’s Catholic College in Kingaroy already have a good idea of what they want to be when they grow up.

And there were some interesting ideas, from Ellie and Ernie who both wanted to be doctors, to Nate who wanted to be a zookeeper and Emarni who plans to be a hairdresser.

It also looks like St Mary’s good boast motorsports champions among its students in the future, with Carter, Miah, Spencer and Liam all wanting to be speedway racers when they’re older – just don’t tell their parents.

See all the cute pics from their first day below: