BACK TO SCHOOL: Why Taabinga State School year 1 students are excited to be back at school. Photo: Madeline Grace

THIS week some students have finally returned to school after having a few weeks of learning from home during the pandemic.

Local schools have said this has been an exciting time for them and for their students.

We caught up with Taabinga State School year one students and asked them 'Why are you excited to be back at school?'

Here are their answers: