GALLERY: Town Proud winners receive their cheques

Sponsors and Town Proud winners at the cheque presentation for Town Proud 2019.

BUSINESSES from around the region threw their support behind the third Town Proud campaign throughout November.

The idea behind the imitative was to encourage people to support and promote businesses by shopping local.

Sponsors and one of the prize winners attended the Town Proud cheque presentation ceremony at O’Neil Square at Kingaroy on Friday.

Second-place winner of $1000, Kim Butcher, is an avid supporter of keeping her money in the South Burnett..

However, she said when she first got the call to say she won, she thought it was a joke.

“I thought he was pranking me at first,” Mrs Butcher said.

“I was really chuffed because I hardly win anything.

“I always shop locally, usually at the mall, the newsagencies and chemist.

“I also travel to Murgon or Nanango because the post offices have the best gift ideas.”

Mrs Butcher, who was born in the South Burnett, said she encouraged others to spend their money in the region.

“We need to support our local businesses because they are the ones who employ people in town,” Mrs Butcher said.

“With the prizemoney we have a few ideas on what to do with it.

“At the moment we are planning on going down to the local travel agency and booking a trip somewhere.”

The grand prize winner was Natalie Hewen who won $5000, and an anonymous person who entered the Drought Angels charity for the win to be donated to.

Town Proud was proudly sponsored by Swickers Kingaroy, Ken Mills Toyota Machinery, Huston Motors, John Dundas Automotive, Optus Kingaroy, South Burnett localised, Glendon Street Cafe, KCCI, Fiedler Brothers, Kingaroy Shoppingworld and Teys Cargill.

CROWFM, Kingaroy Joinery and Torkit were also businesses directly part of the campaign.